Happenings

Moscow Artwalk kicks off season along Main Street

The 2024-25 Moscow Artwalk gets started with its first monthly event planned for 4-8 P.M. TODAY along Main Street. The businesses that will take part are One World Café, North Idaho Athletic Club, RE/MAX Connections, Pour Company, Ridenbaugh Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Allegra Image 360, Moscow Contemporary, Thrivent Financial, Moscow Food Co-op, Third Street Gallery and the “Celebration of the Camas Lily” mural at the city of Moscow Water Building. Artwalk will take place on the third Thursday of each month through May.