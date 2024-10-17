Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow Artwalk kicks off season along Main Street
The 2024-25 Moscow Artwalk gets started with its first monthly event planned for 4-8 P.M. TODAY along Main Street. The businesses that will take part are One World Café, North Idaho Athletic Club, RE/MAX Connections, Pour Company, Ridenbaugh Gallery, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, Allegra Image 360, Moscow Contemporary, Thrivent Financial, Moscow Food Co-op, Third Street Gallery and the “Celebration of the Camas Lily” mural at the city of Moscow Water Building. Artwalk will take place on the third Thursday of each month through May.
‘Stop Spill – Save Salmon’ the topic of meeting
Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams is planning a general meeting at 6:30 TONIGHT at the Valley Community Senior Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. The meeting will include a presentation by Fred Mensik titles “Stop Spill – Save Salmon.” There is no cost to attend. A Zoom link is available, but must be requested by 3 p.m. today being emailing citizensforfishdam@gmail.com.
