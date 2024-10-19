Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Fall Fest kicks off at Peck venue
The fourth annual Fall Fest gets underway TODAY at Big Canyon Acres, located a half-mile off U.S. Highway 12 before the town of Peck. The event will feature artisans, a pumpkin patch, free kids’ games and stories, fresh pressed cider from apples grown on site, hay rides to a hay maze, music, food and produce. Admission is free. The festival will be from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. TODAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. The venue’s address is 39754 Peanuts Lane, Peck.
Haunted Palouse opens tonight
Haunted Palouse returns TODAY in downtown Palouse. After a brief hiatus, the Halloween festival is back with the Shady Lane Zombie Hunt and haunted houses. Tickets are $40, and attendees must me 12 years old or older. The attractions will be open from 7-10 P.M. TODAY and SATURDAY, and OCT. 25-26. More information is available at hauntedpalouse.com.
