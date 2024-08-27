Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Rock and Gem Show takes over fairgrounds
The Rock and Gem Show, an annual show organized by the Hells Canyon Gem Club, gets started from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The show is also planned for 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SUNDAY. The entry fee is $5 and gets people in both days.
‘Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors’ on stage at Lewiston
The Lewiston Civic Theater production of “Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors” will continue its two-week run with a performance at 7 TONIGHT at the old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401 or online at bit.ly/3Ugzkgi. There will also be performances at 2 P.M. SUNDAY and OCT. 24-27.
