Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 19, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Rock and Gem Show takes over fairgrounds

The Rock and Gem Show, an annual show organized by the Hells Canyon Gem Club, gets started from 10 A.M. TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. The show is also planned for 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SUNDAY. The entry fee is $5 and gets people in both days.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

‘Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors’ on stage at Lewiston

The Lewiston Civic Theater production of “Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors” will continue its two-week run with a performance at 7 TONIGHT at the old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401 or online at bit.ly/3Ugzkgi. There will also be performances at 2 P.M. SUNDAY and OCT. 24-27.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 19
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Local NewsOct. 19
Speakers at YWCA event reflect on inspiring women
Local NewsOct. 19
Idaho OKs permit on endowment land
Local NewsOct. 19
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Related
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
Local NewsOct. 19
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
Local NewsOct. 19
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Local NewsOct. 18
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Local NewsOct. 18
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Local NewsOct. 18
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Local NewsOct. 18
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
Local NewsOct. 18
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Local NewsOct. 18
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy