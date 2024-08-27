Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Join or Die’ to be screened at Pullman church

“Join or Die,” a film about why you should join a club, and why the fate of America depends on it, will be shown at 5 P.M. TODAY at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 Campus St., Pullman. The screening is free to attend. The film following “the story of America’s civic unraveling through the journey of Robert Putnam, whose legendary ‘Bowling Alone’ research into American community decline may hold the answers to our democracy’s present crisis,” according to promotional material.