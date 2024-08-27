Sections
Local NewsOctober 20, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘Join or Die’ to be screened at Pullman church

“Join or Die,” a film about why you should join a club, and why the fate of America depends on it, will be shown at 5 P.M. TODAY at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 Campus St., Pullman. The screening is free to attend. The film following “the story of America’s civic unraveling through the journey of Robert Putnam, whose legendary ‘Bowling Alone’ research into American community decline may hold the answers to our democracy’s present crisis,” according to promotional material.

‘Sunstruck’ to be shown at planetarium

“Sunstruck,” a film about solar phenomenon, will be shown at 5 P.M. TODAY at the WSU Planetarium, 405 NE Spokane St., Sloan Hall, Room 231, Pullman. The cost is $5 and must be paid with cash or check. The film will be preceded by a quick sky tour of monthly night skies given by a live docent.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

