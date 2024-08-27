Sections
Local NewsOctober 22, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

L-C Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch continues

The L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch continues with daily activities from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at 2200 8th Ave., in Lewiston. The pumpkin patch, which will be available through Oct. 31, a multitude of pumpkins, kids’ activities, games, photo opportunities and special weekend events. More information is available at pumpkin patchlcv.org.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

