Happenings

The L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch continues with daily activities from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at 2200 8th Ave., in Lewiston. The pumpkin patch, which will be available through Oct. 31, a multitude of pumpkins, kids’ activities, games, photo opportunities and special weekend events. More information is available at pumpkin patchlcv.org.

