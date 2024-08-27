HappeningsRegional Briefs

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Night Owls Book Club meets at Moscow library
The Night Owls Book Club is planned for 6 TONIGHT at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. The club is for people who don’t have time for a book club that meets during the day. The club’s book this month is “One By One” by Ruth Ware, a thriller about eight co-workers snowed in a rustic mountain chalet. This event is free and open to the public, with snacks and drinks provided. More information is available by emailing adultservices@latahlibrary.org.
Sacajewea Winter Concert slated for tonight at LHS
The Sacajewea Middle School Winter Concert is scheduled for 7 TONIGHT at the P1FCU Performing Arts Center at Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston. There is no cost to attend.
