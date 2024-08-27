Sections
Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

HappeningsRegional Briefs

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Night Owls Book Club meets at Moscow library

The Night Owls Book Club is planned for 6 TONIGHT at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. The club is for people who don’t have time for a book club that meets during the day. The club’s book this month is “One By One” by Ruth Ware, a thriller about eight co-workers snowed in a rustic mountain chalet. This event is free and open to the public, with snacks and drinks provided. More information is available by emailing adultservices@latahlibrary.org.

Sacajewea Winter Concert slated for tonight at LHS

The Sacajewea Middle School Winter Concert is scheduled for 7 TONIGHT at the P1FCU Performing Arts Center at Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston. There is no cost to attend.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

