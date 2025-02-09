HappeningsRegional Briefs

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Movies instead of the Super Bowl?

Those who prefer the silver screen over the gridiron might consider visiting the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow, which is showing two films THIS AFTERNOON. “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964, not rated) will be shown at 4 P.M. TODAY and “A Complete Unknown” (2024, R) will be screened at 7 P.M. The showing are separate events, and each costs $8.