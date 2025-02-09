Sections
Local NewsFebruary 9, 2025

HappeningsRegional Briefs

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Movies instead of the Super Bowl?

Those who prefer the silver screen over the gridiron might consider visiting the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow, which is showing two films THIS AFTERNOON. “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964, not rated) will be shown at 4 P.M. TODAY and “A Complete Unknown” (2024, R) will be screened at 7 P.M. The showing are separate events, and each costs $8.

‘Bachelor’ viewing party planned at Pullman venue on Monday

A viewing part of “The Bachelor” is planned for 5-8 P.M. MONDAY at the Lumberyard, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. There will be discounted appetizers, free popcorn and $5 glasses of wine.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

