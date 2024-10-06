Harper-Marsh

Logan Harper and Colby Marsh, both of Moscow, were joined in marriage Aug. 31 at Twin Creeks Farm in Princeton. The Rev. Brady Porter, of Cheyenne, Wyo., officiated at the outdoor ceremony.

The bride graduated from Lewiston High School in 2015. She earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Idaho in Moscow in 2018 and a master’s degree from UI in 2022. She is the daughter of Rob and Staci Courville, of Clarkston, and the late Tye Harper, and she is employed as manager of the UI Dairy Center in Moscow.

The bridegroom graduated in 2012 from Lewiston High School and is employed at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston. He is the son of Barb Marsh, of Lewiston, and Scott and Amy Marsh, of Tempe, Ariz.