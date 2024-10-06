Sections
The ScoopOctober 6, 2024
Harper-Marsh

Logan Harper and Colby Marsh, both of Moscow, were joined in marriage Aug. 31 at Twin Creeks Farm in Princeton. The Rev. Brady Porter, of Cheyenne, Wyo., officiated at the outdoor ceremony.

The bride graduated from Lewiston High School in 2015. She earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Idaho in Moscow in 2018 and a master’s degree from UI in 2022. She is the daughter of Rob and Staci Courville, of Clarkston, and the late Tye Harper, and she is employed as manager of the UI Dairy Center in Moscow.

The bridegroom graduated in 2012 from Lewiston High School and is employed at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston. He is the son of Barb Marsh, of Lewiston, and Scott and Amy Marsh, of Tempe, Ariz.

The bride’s maid of honor was Brooke Hilliard, of Parma, Idaho. Bridesmaids were Morgan Jensen, of Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England; Randi Patchen, of Lewiston, the bridegroom’s sister; Michaela Taylor, of Genesee; Whitney Sandberg, of Jerome, Idaho; Cassie Carpenter, of Palouse; and Kelci Scharff, of Moscow.

The bridegroom’s best man was Connor Imel, of Lewiston; Justin Smith, of Clarkston, the bridegroom’s brother; Chad Patchen, of Lewiston, the bridegroom’s brother-in-law; Derek Harper, of Genesee, brother of the bride; Austin Arnett, of Lewiston; Seth Morton, of Lewiston; Jake Lohman, of Lewiston.

A reception followed at the same venue and the couple are making their home in Moscow.

