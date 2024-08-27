Have you seen this Grinch?

Photo evidence captured Friday at Parkway Elementary in Clarkston shows the Grinch making his getaway after stealing a Christmas tree from Principal Dan LejaMeyer. Despite a valiant effort by Parkway Elementary kids to apprehend the Grinch, he escaped and is considered wanted and at large. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The Grinch was seen later in the day stealing a package from a porch in Asotin. Police are actively searching for the Grinch and believe him to be located somewhere in the vicinity of 6th Street in Clarkston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune