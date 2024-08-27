Sections
Local NewsDecember 7, 2024

Have you seen this Grinch?

Photo evidence captured Friday at Parkway Elementary in Clarkston shows the Grinch making his getaway after stealing a Christmas tree from Principal Dan LejaMeyer. Despite a valiant effort by Parkway Elementary kids to apprehend the Grinch, he escaped and is considered wanted and at large.
Photo evidence captured Friday at Parkway Elementary in Clarkston shows the Grinch making his getaway after stealing a Christmas tree from Principal Dan LejaMeyer. Despite a valiant effort by Parkway Elementary kids to apprehend the Grinch, he escaped and is considered wanted and at large.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
The Grinch was seen later in the day stealing a package from a porch in Asotin. Police are actively searching for the Grinch and believe him to be located somewhere in the vicinity of 6th Street in Clarkston.
The Grinch was seen later in the day stealing a package from a porch in Asotin. Police are actively searching for the Grinch and believe him to be located somewhere in the vicinity of 6th Street in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Parkway Elementary Principal Dan LejaMeyer talks on a call as the Grinch prepares to steal his tree Friday in Clarkston.
Parkway Elementary Principal Dan LejaMeyer talks on a call as the Grinch prepares to steal his tree Friday in Clarkston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
