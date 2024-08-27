Up Front: Havens brings his show to Tribune platforms

He needs no introduction in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, but let’s give him one anyway.

He was a radio personality, ran a dating service, directed the chamber of commerce, was the weatherman at the town’s TV station and has probably gotten the party started as the DJ at a wedding you’ve been to if you’ve lived in the area for any length of time.

He is Keith Havens, and he’s been a well-known valley denizen for more than four decades.

But here’s a new line on his resume: Starting this week, he’s joining forces with the Lewiston Tribune.

“Keith’s Big Fish and Outdoor Trophies,” a 2- to-4-minute program Havens rolled out on Facebook at the start of 2025, will be available on Tribune platforms starting Monday. There will be a new episode six days a week, Monday through Saturday, and you’ll be able to watch them for free on the Tribune’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and at lmtribune.com.

Havens’ show gives residents of the region a venue to show off pictures of the lunker fish they caught, the big buck they bagged or the pretty sunset they witnessed. Anyone can send Havens a photo they’d like to share on his program at keithsbigfish@gmail.com.

Longtime viewers of KLEW are probably well aware of the original version of the show, called just “Keith’s Big Fish,” which was part the station’s news broadcast for more than a decade. Havens said the feature was suggested by Nate Kuester, a former KLEW news director, and it quickly became a staple of the broadcast.

Havens left KLEW in June 2023, along with news anchor/news director Anna Velasquez, and the production of the station’s news broadcast was soon moved to Boise, where it remains.

Not long after departing KLEW, Havens started thinking about reviving “Keith’s Big Fish.” He was concerned that the name belonged to KLEW, so an attorney friend, Shane L. Andrews, suggested he call it “Keith’s Outdoor Trophies.” KLEW eventually gave Havens permission to use the original title, but he decided to meld both options, which summed up the wider scope of the new program.

Havens said the idea sounded “cute” when Kuester pitched it to him in the early 2010s, but he’s been surprised by its staying power. He’s heard people yell “Keith’s Big Fish!” to him when he’s walking down the street.

We at the Tribune are happy to have formed this partnership with Havens. His show nicely features perhaps the best aspect of the Inland Northwest — its varied flora, fauna and natural beauty — and it’s a wholesome reprieve from the more caustic parts of our online world. Please check it out starting Monday at bit.ly/4bpUyzD.

And who knows? We are also considering more projects we can work on with Havens in the months to come.