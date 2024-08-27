Silas Whitman helped build the Nez Perce Tribe Department of Fisheries

Anglers enjoying the fall chinook and coho fisheries in the Snake River Basin may not know it, but they owe a debt to Silas Whitman.

He didn’t do it by himself, but Whitman, who died Oct. 1 at the age of 82, envisioned those fisheries at a time when many fish managers likely considered them pure fantasy. Snake River coho were extinct and fall chinook — that numbered in the dozens above Lower Granite Dam — were circling the drain and soon to be protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Whitman, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and former director of its Department of Fisheries Resources Management, pushed and cajoled outside entities to gain funding to build hatchery programs for the two anadromous species, and recruited, inspired and led a team of fisheries professionals to put in place the infrastructure and philosophy that eventually made those dreams and others a reality.

To do it, Whitman built a world-class fisheries department at the Nez Perce Tribe. He hired a cadre of eager, young biologists from outside the tribe and, at the same time, he recruited and inspired a generation of tribal youth to work first as interns and then to get their degrees in fisheries and return to the tribe as talented biologists and managers.

“The guy was just an empire builder,” said David Johnson, director of the tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management.

Whitman wasn’t satisfied with a few fisheries on mainstream rivers like the Clearwater, Snake and Salmon. He pushed for habitat restoration in tributaries throughout the Nez Perce homeland — the “usual and accustomed” fishing places mentioned in the tribe’s 1855 treaty with the U.S. government.

“He would tell us, you know, ‘For us to be Nez Perce, we have to have fish. In order to have fish, you have to be able to take care of those fish such that those fish can take care of you,’” said Joseph Oatman, deputy manager of the department and director of its harvest division.

In the late 1980s, Johnson said tribes in the Columbia River Basin were just starting to gain some real recognition, funding and acceptance in matters of fish and wildlife management. Events like the Boldt decision of 1974, the confrontation between the Nez Perce Tribe and state of Idaho at Rapid River in 1980 and passage of the Northwest Power Act the same year all worked to affirm the rights of the Nez Perce and other Columbia River Tribes and tribes throughout the Pacific Northwest to not only harvest an equitable share of salmon, but also to be co-managers of fish and wildlife resources within their traditional homelands.

That was the setting in which Whitman took over the department. While financial resources were available in theory, they still had to be fought for and justified using sound science. For that, the tribe needed a robust fisheries department.

When Whitman started as director in 1987, it was tiny.

“I think the program might have been maybe half a million dollars, with maybe 12 or so people. And when he left in 1999 I think there were like 200 employees, and it was a $15 million program,” said David Johnson.

Whitman had connections throughout the region and, if there was someone in a position of influence, like a governor or member of the power council, that he didn’t know, he met them.

“Just by his pure physical presence, he was someone that carried so much seriousness and gravitas, I guess, and people would listen to what it was that he had to say,” Johnson said. “He just instilled that respect. And he used that. He used his abilities to the utmost to take advantage of the resources and the rights and develop this program that he knew the tribes, and the Nez Perce specifically, could do a good job with.”

Within the department, Whitman instilled a sense of mission and created a family-like work environment. Becky Johnson, now the production director of the department, was hired as a biologist right after she graduated from Eastern Washington University. A professor, who viewed salmon in the Snake River as a lost cause, questioned her choice.