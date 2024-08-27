Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates

Rep. Joe Schmick is facing political newcomer Pam Kohlmeier in a race to represent eastern Washington in the Legislature.

Schmick, a 66-year-old Colfax native, has held the office for 17 years. His opponent is a 55-year-old Spokane physician and attorney.

The contest between Republican Schmick and Democrat Kohlmeier will be determined Nov. 5 by voters in several counties, including Asotin, Garfield and Whitman. The winner will serve a two-year term in Olympia.

After graduating from Eastern Washington University in 1980, Schmick farmed in Whitman County for 35 years. He’s been married to his wife, Kim, for 42 years.

Kohlmeier, who grew up in Iowa, practiced as an emergency physician for 15 years and is also a licensed attorney. She and her husband, Dr. Stephen Thew, raised four children in Spokane County.

“We need a doctor in the House of Representatives to help stabilize our health care system,” Kohlmeier said. “The cost of health care is unaffordable. The provider shortage is impacting care. Insurance companies have too much power. Mental health is underfunded, and that is causing unintended consequences including suicide, addiction, and homelessness. I am running to help stabilize this crisis to improve the health of our community.”

Schmick is seeking reelection to advocate for accessible health care, quality education and safe communities.

“I believe I have something to offer the 9th District constituents,” Schmick said. “I love the people I serve, and I want to solve problems for them and fight for them.”

His extensive background in agriculture includes stints on the Washington Barley Commission and Washington Farm Bureau board of directors.

“The biggest challenge in the 9th District is the cost-of-living, expenses and property taxes. People are struggling to make ends meet. We cannot continue to increase the tax burden on folks when they are struggling now.”

Kohlmeier said it’s tough to pinpoint the major challenge because the diverse district spans many communities facing different circumstances.

“According to locals, the biggest challenge in Dayton is their housing and child care shortage,” Kohlmeier said. “The biggest challenge in Pullman is clearly the financial blow imposed on downtown business owners and workers from prolonged road construction. If I’m forced to identify the biggest challenge across the 9th District, it is stabilizing the health care crisis including mental health access, opioid addiction, and the often secondary issue of homelessness.”

Schmick serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He is the ranking member on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee.

When asked about his accomplishments, Schmick spoke about successfully spearheading an effort to get Kaiser Permanente to change its policy for mail-order prescriptions.

“They changed so people have a choice to go to their local pharmacy or use mail order for prescriptions,” he said. “I fought for people to have a choice. They changed their whole policy.”

Another win was stopping Gov. Jay Inslee from taking over the Department of Health, Schmick said.