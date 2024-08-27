High court will consider stay in COVID-19 free speech case

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Wednesday accepted an application for a stay pending appeal of a 9th Circuit lawsuit involving retired Clarkston ophthalmologist Richard Eggleston.

The case may decide, at a federal level, whether a medical commission is allowed to limit a doctor’s speech in a public forum.

Eggleston faced investigation by the Washington State Medical Commission regarding alleged COVID-19 misinformation shared in newspaper columns published in the Lewiston Tribune.

Todd Richardson, of Clarkston, is one of the attorneys representing the group that submitted the application for a stay to Thomas after it was initially denied by Justice Elena Kagan in November. Court rules say that resubmitting applications to another justice is allowed, but note that the practice is disfavored.

“Honestly,” Richardson said, “we kind of decided, ‘What do we have to lose?’ ”

Richardson said he was pleasantly surprised at the decision.

“I love the fact that this is an issue that we hope will finally get answered for the whole country,” he said.

Other plaintiffs in the federal case include retired Washington internist Thomas Siler, former professional basketball player John Stockton, who hosts a podcast where he opines on issues including COVID-19 health policy. Eggleston has been a guest on the podcast.

Eggleston and his co-plaintiffs argue Washington’s policy that bars doctors from spreading COVID-19 misinformation is an infringement on doctors’ free speech rights; they also argue the public has a right to hear those doctors’ opinions.

Similar cases have also arisen in other states. Richardson said the group decided to file a federal lawsuit in hopes of getting a ruling that would apply across the country.

Eggleston also has a separate state lawsuit to decide if the Washington Constitution’s free speech laws, which are more protective than the U.S. Constitution, allow the state’s medical commission to sanction doctors for spreading COVID-19 misinformation.