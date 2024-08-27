Hiking victim remembered as caring nurse

The family and friends of Krystyna Sherrer are still coming to terms with her sudden death, which occurred Saturday morning when she was struck by a rock while hiking with friends near Reubens.

The 40-year-old Sherrer, who lived in Grangeville, is survived by her husband, Colt, and three children, Rose, 22, Kalub, 19, and Gabe, 17.

Sherrer was a registered nurse who worked for several years at Syringa Hospital & Clinics. She had been in the medical profession for about two decades, starting out as an EMT before becoming a certified nursing assistant and then a register nurse, according to her mother, Kathy Johnson, of Winchester.

Sherrer did it all. She worked in the emergency room, obstetrics and hospice, and taught CPR, first aid, EMT and CNA classes, Johnson said.

“I always felt like it was more of a calling for her. We’ve all seen those doctors and nurses where you can tell that one got the job because they wanted it, and that one was called to it. And she was called to it.”

Anyone who was around Sherrer would eventually hear her suggest they get at least a basic level of medical training, Johnson said.

The two women who were hiking with Sherrer both had some medical background, but they weren’t able to lend her any assistance. The falling rock hit Sherrer in the head and “it was over instantly,” Johnson said.

“We’re grateful she didn’t suffer, but my gosh, my heart just breaks for her friends who were with her.”

The hikers were walking along railroad tracks near the town of Reubens, about 4 miles east of U.S. Highway 95. The tracks go through tunnels, and the accident happened either in a tunnel or just outside of a tunnel, Johnson said.