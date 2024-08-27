Sections
Local NewsMarch 13, 2025

Hiking victim remembered as caring nurse

Krystyna Sherrer, 40, died when struck by a rock while hiking with friends

Matt Baney
Krystyna Sherrer displays a cross she made during a church arts-and-crafts event. Sherrer died in a hiking accident Saturday near Reubens.
Courtesy of Kathy Johnson

The family and friends of Krystyna Sherrer are still coming to terms with her sudden death, which occurred Saturday morning when she was struck by a rock while hiking with friends near Reubens.

The 40-year-old Sherrer, who lived in Grangeville, is survived by her husband, Colt, and three children, Rose, 22, Kalub, 19, and Gabe, 17.

Sherrer was a registered nurse who worked for several years at Syringa Hospital & Clinics. She had been in the medical profession for about two decades, starting out as an EMT before becoming a certified nursing assistant and then a register nurse, according to her mother, Kathy Johnson, of Winchester.

Sherrer did it all. She worked in the emergency room, obstetrics and hospice, and taught CPR, first aid, EMT and CNA classes, Johnson said.

“I always felt like it was more of a calling for her. We’ve all seen those doctors and nurses where you can tell that one got the job because they wanted it, and that one was called to it. And she was called to it.”

Anyone who was around Sherrer would eventually hear her suggest they get at least a basic level of medical training, Johnson said.

The two women who were hiking with Sherrer both had some medical background, but they weren’t able to lend her any assistance. The falling rock hit Sherrer in the head and “it was over instantly,” Johnson said.

“We’re grateful she didn’t suffer, but my gosh, my heart just breaks for her friends who were with her.”

The hikers were walking along railroad tracks near the town of Reubens, about 4 miles east of U.S. Highway 95. The tracks go through tunnels, and the accident happened either in a tunnel or just outside of a tunnel, Johnson said.

Sherrer spent her early years in Montana before she and her family moved to White Bird when she was 13.

When she and her husband got married, they first lived in Elk City before settling in Grangeville in 2006, Johnson said.

Hiking was one of Sherrer’s favorite pastimes. She hiked Mount Borah twice and once completed a four-hike circuit in the Boise area in three days, Johnson said.

She also continued her own education, home-schooled her children, helped with her husband’s business and worked at the hospital.

Sherrer, her husband and her two sons went on a mission to the Amazon rainforest within the last few years. While her husband and sons were helping with construction, she provided medical assistance and ended up seeing 400 patients, Johnson said.

“She just touched so many people. I was just glad to be part of her life.”

A celebration of life is being planned for noon on April 12 at Grangeville Christian Church.

Donations to help with Sherrer’s final expenses can be made at any P1FCU branch in the region under the name Sherrer Donation Account.

“I know she’s with God, and that helps,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t make it hurt any less, but I know where she is, and there’s comfort in that.”

Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251. Follow him on X @MattBaney_Trib.

