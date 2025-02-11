Sections
Local NewsFebruary 11, 2025

Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly

Cold snap expected to arrive this morning in the Inland Northwest, with single-digit temperatures in the forecast

Lewiston Tribune
People walk down the Lewiston Levee parkway Trail as snow sits on the northern hills in the background.
People walk down the Lewiston Levee parkway Trail as snow sits on the northern hills in the background.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Single-digit low temperatures were expected across the Inland Northwest early this morning — part of a trend that might last a few days.

The projected low readings included 6 degrees in Lewiston, 1 in Pullman and 2 in Grangeville, according to figures provided by the National Weather Service. With the wind chill figured in, it might feel even colder than what the thermometer says.

The deep-freeze is expected to be felt in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana. Some of the coldest conditions are forecast in Montana, with Missoula possibly hitting minus 11 this morning and Butte perhaps at minus 16.

And it won’t let up Wednesday or Thursday, with single-digit and below-zero lows expected on those days, too.

The weather service warns residents in the region to bring in their animals at night, check on vulnerable people and limit time outdoors if they aren’t dressed for the cold.

Daytime temperatures won’t be bitterly cold, with most of the region expected to reach highs in the 20s. Not much snow is expected during the cold snap.

Slightly warmer temperatures should arrive Friday, and may be accompanied by more snowfall.

