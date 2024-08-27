Holiday buyers going plaid

Some shoppers are feeling the pressure with a shorter window to buy gifts after having a late Thanksgiving this year.
Others, like Juli Thorson, have already checked off their Christmas list and are taking advantage of holiday deals for themselves.
Thorson, of Lewiston, stopped by Nez Perce Tourism to pick up an original piece by Nimiipuu artist Merlyn Kickingwoman. She took home the “Appaloosa Painting” that was made on a Nez Perce ledger from 1934.
“This happens to be my favorite store,” she said. “You always find something unique here…. Everything is authentically made, and sometimes you get lucky enough to meet the person who made it.”
Kickingwoman has been creating ledger art for five years, painting things that represent his tribe on pages from historic record books.
“I‘ve always had a passion for it,” he said. “I get a lot of inspiration from my grandmother and mom.”
The particular piece paid homage to Appaloosa horses. He said they’re a big part of Nimiipuu culture.
Nez Perce Tourism was one of many downtown shops to participate in Plaid Friday, a small-business alternative to Black Friday.
Started by the not-for-profit group Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the annual event awards patrons who wear the pattern with discounts, giveaways and promotions for shopping local. Deals will continue today with Small Business Saturday.
The organization’s gift shop, Nez Perce Traditions, will be offering 25% off storewide until Monday. Started in 2019 by Stacia Morfin, the Native-owned company specializes in Nimiipuu tours within the Pacific Northwest to provide education on Indigenous history, along with selling work by regional artists.
Storm Cellar also participated in the promotional events by offering 10% off throughout the store. Lydia and Caleb Warner opened the resale business in 2023 as an extension from the Moscow location started by Austin and Laura Storm.
Lydia said they see more folks stop by during the holidays, and believes more are choosing to shop second-hand for gifts.
“I think nationally it’s a trend that people are wanting to be more sustainable,” she said. “Instead of contributing to the clothing industry and giving things a second life.”
Jake and Brittney Lohman were visiting Lewiston from Blanchard, Idaho, and decided to check out downtown’s deals. Brittney said there’s not a lot of shops in their town, and are a little behind on Christmas shopping.
“I grew up in this town and lived here for 30 years,” Jake said. “We’re all about shopping local because that’s what makes this town thrive.”
On the other side of the city, the Lewiston Center Mall held its annual Christmas Market. The event will go until Sunday, offering a variety of artisan goods from vendors in the area.
Tanya Wymer, owner of Eternally Eclectic Designs, started the store last year because people were inquiring about her family’s art. She, her husband and mother are silversmiths, lapidarists and woodworkers.
Down the hall, her daughter Josephine Reed was selling treats at her shop Jojo’s Bakery. Reed started baking for the community a little over a year ago, but her passion began when she was in elementary school.
“It all started with an Easy Bake Oven when I was 6,” she said. “I love seeing people’s reactions to eating my treats. It’s like a warm feeling.”
While she bakes everything, her best seller is pizzelle cream rolls. She offers the Italian dessert in vanilla, lemon and strawberry flavors.
”I get a lot more sales during the holidays,” she said. “People have been asking if they can freeze treats for stocking stuffers.”
Erion Smith from Lewiston was at the mall to get started on Christmas shopping. She feels it’s important to shop local, especially during the holidays, to appreciate the hard work that goes into creating.
“There’s a whole lot of sweat, tears and love in things people make,” she said. “These are unique, different things you can only purchase once.… It’s just not the same as getting something from big box stores.”
