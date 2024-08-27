Holiday buyers going plaid

Some shoppers are feeling the pressure with a shorter window to buy gifts after having a late Thanksgiving this year.

Others, like Juli Thorson, have already checked off their Christmas list and are taking advantage of holiday deals for themselves.

Thorson, of Lewiston, stopped by Nez Perce Tourism to pick up an original piece by Nimiipuu artist Merlyn Kickingwoman. She took home the “Appaloosa Painting” that was made on a Nez Perce ledger from 1934.

“This happens to be my favorite store,” she said. “You always find something unique here…. Everything is authentically made, and sometimes you get lucky enough to meet the person who made it.”

Kickingwoman has been creating ledger art for five years, painting things that represent his tribe on pages from historic record books.

“I‘ve always had a passion for it,” he said. “I get a lot of inspiration from my grandmother and mom.”

The particular piece paid homage to Appaloosa horses. He said they’re a big part of Nimiipuu culture.

Nez Perce Tourism was one of many downtown shops to participate in Plaid Friday, a small-business alternative to Black Friday.

Started by the not-for-profit group Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the annual event awards patrons who wear the pattern with discounts, giveaways and promotions for shopping local. Deals will continue today with Small Business Saturday.

The organization’s gift shop, Nez Perce Traditions, will be offering 25% off storewide until Monday. Started in 2019 by Stacia Morfin, the Native-owned company specializes in Nimiipuu tours within the Pacific Northwest to provide education on Indigenous history, along with selling work by regional artists.

Storm Cellar also participated in the promotional events by offering 10% off throughout the store. Lydia and Caleb Warner opened the resale business in 2023 as an extension from the Moscow location started by Austin and Laura Storm.

Lydia said they see more folks stop by during the holidays, and believes more are choosing to shop second-hand for gifts.