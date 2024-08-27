Homeless advocates ask public for help

MOSCOW — Sojourners Alliance, the housing nonprofit in Moscow, is asking for the public’s help to assist its efforts in curbing homelessness on the Palouse.

Director Casey Bolt is anticipating federal grant funding, including American Rescue Plan Act funding that was started during the COVID-19 pandemic, to run out this year.

That means Sojourners Alliances needs to find other ways of financing its transitional and emergency housing services.

“It’s in the public interest to not have people out on the streets, to have people housed, to have people getting opportunities to be housed and apply for jobs,” he said.

Last year, Sojourners Alliance helped 165 people find emergency shelter through motel vouchers. It also helped 61 people find transitional housing and 27 people find permanent housing.

Sojourners board member Dale Gentry said on any given day, approximately 40 or more people have shelter thanks to Sojourners Alliance.

“We kind of fly under the radar because a lot of what we do isn’t visible to the public,” Gentry said. “All the people that we keep from becoming homeless are not visible to the public. All the people that we keep off the streets here in Moscow are not visible to the public. It’s good work, but it’s not noticeable work.”