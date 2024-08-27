Homeless saga tops 2024 news countdown

There was fire and ice. There were significant shifts politically and economically. And there was crime.

Even though the items on the Lewiston Tribune’s countdown of the top stories of 2024 are unique to this year, the underlying issues are quite familiar to modern life.

One such issue is homelessness. Any illusion that the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is immune from homelessness has been dispelled in recent years, and the plight of the unhoused population, particularly in Clarkston, was selected as the top story of 2024, as voted on by Tribune staff members.

It was a presidential election year, making the 2024 election especially prominent. And there were lots of business rumbling in the region, most of which had ties to national or global trends.

A cold snap in January, fires in July and the ongoing struggles of salmon were the big environmental news of 2024.

The murder of two area residents — possibly committed by two fugitives — and the methodical legal proceedings following the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022 were the top crime stories of the year.

No. 1: Clarkston homeless camps cleared

The homeless camp near Walmart was filled with ice and people last winter. This year, the site is empty and an affordable housing complex is under construction nearby.

Unhoused people were invited to move into an area thought to be a city right of way west of Walmart in November 2023, and the camp grew from there. After the city discovered the land was not public, the camp was cleared in February 2024, and most folks wound up at Foster Park in Clarkston.

Neighbors of Foster Park began attending every city council meeting to shed light on what was happening at the park.

When a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way to close down the camp, the city of Clarkston worked with police to alert the homeless community.

Since then, Foster Park is no longer crowded with tents and people, and the unhoused have scattered. However, the Asotin County Alliance for the Unhoused, a nonprofit organization, is working toward building sleeping huts.

The holdup has been finding property near stores, public transportation and other resources, but Alliance leaders said they haven’t given up on the idea and are still searching for the right location.

Other housing projects are underway, including the Clarkston Family Haven affordable housing complex near Walmart, the Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter on Snake River Avenue in Lewiston and the LC Valley Youth Resource Center’s proposed tiny homes village in east Lewiston that would cater to young, at-risk adults.

No. 2: Eventful election cycle sees Idaho get redder, Washington turn bluer

A presidential election year paired with legislative races and a contentious ballot initiative effort made 2024 a particularly eventful year in Idaho politics.

The active election year began with a presidential caucus in a process that hadn’t been used in Idaho for more than a decade. The Legislature inadvertently eliminated the presidential primary in 2023, deleting it from code, so the parties hosted private caucuses.

Republican voters overwhelmingly selected Donald Trump as the state’s nominee in a single day of voting in March. Experiences varied across the state, with several voters reporting smooth operations and others experiencing long wait times and shorter voter periods than expected. Both the Republicans in March and Democrats in May reported low turnout.

May also brought the legislative primary contest in which every state legislative seat was up for election. Money poured in across the state and 15 incumbents lost their seats, including longtime Senate leader Chuck Winder. A central theme of many races was the idea of allowing state funds to be used in private education, with several lawmakers who had been against the concept losing their contests.

A statewide ballot measure that would have amended Idaho’s election system to implement a nonpartisan, top-four primary and ranked-choice voting in the general election brought in a lot of money in favor and a strong pushback from Idaho GOP officials. Prop 1, also known as the Open Primaries initiative, garnered support from former Republican officials who said it would counter extremism in the state. Currently elected Republican and party officials strongly opposed the system, arguing it was too expensive and confusing.

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador sought to prevent the measure from appearing on the ballot through court challenges claiming it violated the single-subject requirement and that supporters were misleading in the process of gathering signatures. A judge later dismissed the case, clearing the way for Prop 1 on be printed on the November ballot.

Voters decisively defeated the measure in the general election, with nearly 70% voting against implementing the new election system.

Idaho’s other general election results largely followed a national conservative trend — Trump won Idaho’s vote by a slightly larger margin than in 2020. Trump won the popular vote nationwide and 312 electoral college votes. Idaho Republicans picked up one more legislative seat that had been held by a Democrat; the House now has 61 Republicans and nine Democrats, and the Senate has 29 Republicans and six Democrats.

In Washington state, Democrats retained control of Olympia and voters largely supported Kamala Harris for president. Harris received around 57.3% of the vote over Trump.

Bob Ferguson, the state’s former attorney general, won the race for governor, replacing fellow Democrat Jay Inslee, who is retiring. Voters also chose Democrats for every statewide elected office. Voters rejected all but one of a slate of initiatives meant to roll back liberal policies enacted by the Washington Legislature — only one measure meant to pull back on regulations on natural gas was narrowly approved.

No. 3: Vista Outdoors, Clearwater Paper sell parts of businesses

Ammunition and toilet paper continue to be two of Lewiston’s most important exports, but in 2024 new owners acquired the plants here that make those goods.

The Czechoslovak Group purchased the ammunition making operations of Vista Outdoor, the parent company of Lewiston’s CCI/Speer, as part of a $2.23 billion deal that closed in November. CCI/Speer is one of Lewiston’s largest employers.

The acquisition included other important ammunition producers such as Federal, Remington and Hevi-Shot, which, with CCI/Speer, are the largest ammunition maker in the United States.

The plants are now a part of a private company that has its global headquarters in the Czech Republic.

Clearwater Paper’s private label tissue-making operations also are under new ownership after Sofidel America Corp. acquired them in a $1.06 billion deal that was finalized in November.

The transaction included Clearwater Paper’s tissue operations in Lewiston; Las Vegas; Shelby, N.C.; and Elwood, Ill., near Chicago.

The Lewiston, Las Vegas and Shelby sites all have machines that manufacture tissue then cut and package it into toilet paper, paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissue for retailers that sell it under their own brands. The facility at Elwood cuts and packages tissue from large parent rolls.

The about 500 employees who staff the former Clearwater Paper tissue operations in Lewiston all kept their jobs in the transition.

Top executives of Sofidel visited Lewiston earlier in December and introduced themselves to the community at an open house.

With the purchase of the Clearwater Paper operations, the Sofidel executives said, Sofidel is now the largest producer of private-label tissue in the U.S. retail market and the fifth largest manufacturer of household paper tissue products worldwide.

Late in December, news reports indicated Clearwater Paper’s pulp and paperboard operations could potentially be sold to another foreign company. According to sources, Brazil’s Suzano SA is exploring the possible purchase, which would affect the other 800 employees at the Lewiston mill.

No. 4: Men on the run accused of two murders

Two people were killed in Nez Perce and Clearwater counties allegedly after two men escaped from custody in southern Idaho.

In March, Skylar W. Meade and Nicholas D. Umphenour escaped in Boise. Meade was an inmate and Umphenour had recently been released from the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, south of Boise. The two had been housed together and were both members of the Aryan Knights prison gang. Officers were shot at when Meade was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The two then drove to northern Idaho, then through Montana and back to southern Idaho, where they were arrested in Twin Falls.

James L. Mauney, 85, of Juliaetta, was found dead in Nez Perce County and Gerald Don Henderson, 72, was found dead outside his cabin near Orofino.

Meade and Umphenour faced charges in Ada County relating to the escape. Those cases have been closed. Meade was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison and Umphenour was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Meade and Umphenour were indicted in Nez Perce County for first-degree murder in the death of Mauney. Both have stood silent rather than enter a plea and face the death penalty for the charge.

Meade’s trial is scheduled to take place Feb. 3. Umphenour waived his right to a speedy trial and his next court date is March 27.

No charges have been filed in the death of Henderson.