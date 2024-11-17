The Hometown Business Food Drive, which raised more than 16,000 pounds of food last year, is planned for this week in Lewiston, Clarkston and Moscow.
The drive is in its ninth year and is coordinated by American Insurance offices in Lewiston and Moscow. It starts Monday and runs through Friday.
Local businesses will collect donations from their employees and others throughout the week, according to a news release from American Insurance.
Also involved are four grocery stores that will have pre-bagged food donations available for purchase. Those stores are both A&B Foods locations and Grocery Outlet in Lewiston; Rick’s Family Foods in Clarkston; and the Moscow Food Co-Op. Residents can leave donation at these stores for later pickup and delivery to the respective food banks or return them to their business for agents to pick up.
Food donations will stay in the community where they are donated, with Lewiston contributions going to Community Action Partnership, Clarkston donations going to the Asotin County Food Bank and Moscow donations going to Palouse Cares in Moscow.
Last year, the drive raised 16,598 pounds, which was the second most during the event’s history. The record is the 18,474 pounds collected in 2022.
Those seeking more information may contact American Insurance Event Coordinator Rachel Simpson at (208) 413-6242 or Community@Am-Ins.com.