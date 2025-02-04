House approves $253 million tax cut

BOISE — The House voted on party lines Monday to approve a $253 million cut to the personal and corporate income tax rate. This is the first of three tax cut bills proposed that are expected to reduce revenue by a total of $400 million.

Members voted 63-7 to pass HB 40, which would also eliminate the capital gains tax on precious metal bullion and expand an exemption on military pensions to some retired service members who keep working.

The Democrats who debated against it argued the tax cut did not provide much relief for average residents while also significantly cutting future revenue for services like public safety and infrastructure.

House Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, argued the state would continue to have funds for necessities because of its robust economy, and that reducing revenue means reducing how much the state can spend.

“We have a sound economy. We can afford this if we choose to do this,” Monks said. “If we don’t, we’ll spend it.”

Debate lasted about 30 minutes, with several Republicans standing up to say they supported it. A couple did not like the capital gains tax elimination but said they’d vote in favor because they supported the income tax cut and military pension exemption.

“This bill reminds me of an old tune, ‘Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,’ ” Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, said. “The third part, the bullion part, is the one that gives me the most heartburn.”

He said that the state should also consider eliminating the capital gains tax on the agricultural industry.

House Assistant Minority Leader Steve Berch, D-Boise, highlighted an analysis by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy that determined the middle 20% of Idaho households would see a $127 reduction on the annual taxes on average.

“This bill is not going to provide the kind of tax relief that your constituents are looking for or are going to think that they’re getting,” Berch said. “At the end of the day, you have to be smart and efficient with taxpayer dollars, but you have to balance that with investments for your future, otherwise you will not have what you need for that future.”