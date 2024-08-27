House approves bill to reshape medical education program

BOISE — A bill to reduce at least 10 seats from Idaho’s partnership with the University of Washington medical school and other Western states advanced out of the House on Thursday.

In a 46-21 vote, members approved House Bill 368, which would look to build up 30 seats with a new medical education partner as it reduces seats in WWAMI — which stands for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska and Idaho.

Bill sponsor Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, said the bill is meant to be a step toward Idaho addressing its severe doctor shortage; the state is ranked last in physicians per capita. He also expressed frustration with the program, which has been in place for more than 50 years.

“We have to do more to be able to be in control of admissions,” Manwaring said. “We also need to do better at having a say in the clinical process.”

The bill would require 10 seats a year to be increased at another medical school each year until they grow to 30. The legislation doesn’t name the new partner, but Manwaring in committee and on the floor Thursday named the University of Utah as a likely new partner, as well as potentially the private school Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine. The State Board of Education would also be tasked with creating a plan for the future of medical education in Idaho.

University of Utah currently has 10 seats for Idaho students at its school of medicine.

The effort to pull back from WWAMI has spurred an outpouring of support for the program from graduates and clinical instructors, the Idaho Press previously reported.

The University of Idaho hosts Idaho’s WWAMI students for their first two years of classroom instruction. In January, UI signed an agreement with the University of Utah to grow the medical education partnership, amid apparent pressure from the Legislature and growing skepticism of WWAMI, Idaho Education News reported Thursday.

Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, said she was in support of HB 368 and that UI was in support. She also highlighted that there were other changes needed to address the shortage of health care professionals.

“The other thing I want to point out is that there are doctors that have been in Idaho that have left, so we have another big hurdle to get over in our medical world, and that is we need to work on our women’s health issues, because it’s all tied to this,” McCann said, in an apparent reference to Idaho’s felony abortion ban with criminal penalties for doctors who perform them.

McCann previously said she wants to add a health exception to the current ban at the request of doctors.

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, also supported the bill.