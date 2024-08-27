Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

House fire causes smoke plume

Crews from Lewiston, Clarkston fight blaze for three hours; no injuries reported, cat rescued

Kaylee Brewster
Firefighters spray down a structure from multiple sides Tuesday at the scene of a house fire at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Firefighters spray down a structure from multiple sides Tuesday at the scene of a house fire at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland helps a cat he pulled from a burning house get oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston. McFarland said he went around to the front of the house to get a tool and saw movement in the window which he discovered to be the cat.
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland helps a cat he pulled from a burning house get oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston. McFarland said he went around to the front of the house to get a tool and saw movement in the window which he discovered to be the cat.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A firefighters uses a chainsaw to cut a hole in the roof as fire rages through a window Tuesday at the scene of a house fire at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
A firefighters uses a chainsaw to cut a hole in the roof as fire rages through a window Tuesday at the scene of a house fire at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A firefighter cuts into the side of a house Tuesday at the scene of a fire at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
A firefighter cuts into the side of a house Tuesday at the scene of a fire at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland carries a cat he rescued from the burning house to the side to give it oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland carries a cat he rescued from the burning house to the side to give it oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland holds an oxygen mask to a cat Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland holds an oxygen mask to a cat Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston spray down a burning house Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston spray down a burning house Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland helps give a cat oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland helps give a cat oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland holds a cat wrapped up in a blanket after pulling it from a house fire and giving it oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland holds a cat wrapped up in a blanket after pulling it from a house fire and giving it oxygen Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Fire is seen burning past a window on the second story of a house Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Fire is seen burning past a window on the second story of a house Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston work to put out a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston work to put out a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A firefighter takes off his mask while spraying down a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
A firefighter takes off his mask while spraying down a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston work to put out a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston work to put out a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters wrap up a cat in a blanket Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Firefighters wrap up a cat in a blanket Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston work to put out a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Firefighters from Lewiston and Clarkston work to put out a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland works to prepare oxygen for a cat he pulled from a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.
Lewiston Firefighter Tim McFarland works to prepare oxygen for a cat he pulled from a house fire Tuesday at the corner of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

A house fire on Normal Hill caused a giant plume of smoke to billow over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday morning as crews from both cities’ fire departments worked for about three hours to put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire Marshall Julian Sorrell said the crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Third Street. When crews arrived, thick smoke was wafting from the entire top floor.

The owner of the two-story triplex home, Craig Vinsel, had returned to the home to see the upstairs burning. Others had already called the fire department. The experience was a “rude awakening” and a shock, he said.

Crews attempted to enter the home to get to the upstairs apartment but had to leave the inside of the home because of excessive heat and smoke.

Firefighters were able to confirm no one was in the structure, so firefighters moved to a defensive attack by fighting the fire through outside openings. Crews then moved to the roof of the home. Some firefighters began using chain saws on the roof to get to the flames, and multiple hose lines were used on the front, back and sides of the home.

However, efforts to cut through the roof were unsuccessful, Sorrell said. The older home and its configuration made it difficult to get water into concealed spaces.

“Water wasn’t reaching the fire,” Sorrell said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Then another fire truck was called and more holes were cut into the roof to allow water to be sprayed inside, Sorrell said. The plume of smoke continued to rise and water ran down the roof and sidewalk as hose lines kept running. Around 11:30 a.m., crews began to clean up hose lines and the smoke began to dissipate.

In total, crews were on the scene for six hours, according to a news release sent Tuesday evening by the Lewiston Fire Department. Lewiston Fire responded with a total of 22 personnel, including five chief officers, three engines, one ladder truck and three ambulances.

Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier said no civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident. A cat was also rescued from the home and firefighters gave it oxygen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the news release. Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $375,000.

Lewiston Fire was assisted by the Clarkston Fire Department, which provided one engine to aid in fire suppression. The Lewiston Police Department and Lewiston Public Works also helped provide fire suppression assistance. Wheatland Fire assisted with city fire coverage while crews were on the scene of the blaze.

Rightmier thanked personnel from the Clarkston Fire Department for their assistance.

“We had good help from our neighbors in Clarkston,” he said. “There’s good cooperation in the valley.”

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

