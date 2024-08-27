House fire causes smoke plume

A house fire on Normal Hill caused a giant plume of smoke to billow over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday morning as crews from both cities’ fire departments worked for about three hours to put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire Marshall Julian Sorrell said the crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Third Street. When crews arrived, thick smoke was wafting from the entire top floor.

The owner of the two-story triplex home, Craig Vinsel, had returned to the home to see the upstairs burning. Others had already called the fire department. The experience was a “rude awakening” and a shock, he said.

Crews attempted to enter the home to get to the upstairs apartment but had to leave the inside of the home because of excessive heat and smoke.

Firefighters were able to confirm no one was in the structure, so firefighters moved to a defensive attack by fighting the fire through outside openings. Crews then moved to the roof of the home. Some firefighters began using chain saws on the roof to get to the flames, and multiple hose lines were used on the front, back and sides of the home.

However, efforts to cut through the roof were unsuccessful, Sorrell said. The older home and its configuration made it difficult to get water into concealed spaces.

“Water wasn’t reaching the fire,” Sorrell said.