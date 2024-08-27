House fire causes smoke plume

A house fire on Normal Hill caused a giant plume of smoke to billow over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Tuesday morning as crews from both cities’ fire departments worked for about three hours to put out the flames.
No one was injured in the fire.
Fire Marshall Julian Sorrell said the crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Third Street. When crews arrived, thick smoke was wafting from the entire top floor.
The owner of the two-story triplex home, Craig Vinsel, had returned to the home to see the upstairs burning. Others had already called the fire department. The experience was a “rude awakening” and a shock, he said.
Crews attempted to enter the home to get to the upstairs apartment but had to leave the inside of the home because of excessive heat and smoke.
Firefighters were able to confirm no one was in the structure, so firefighters moved to a defensive attack by fighting the fire through outside openings. Crews then moved to the roof of the home. Some firefighters began using chain saws on the roof to get to the flames, and multiple hose lines were used on the front, back and sides of the home.
However, efforts to cut through the roof were unsuccessful, Sorrell said. The older home and its configuration made it difficult to get water into concealed spaces.
“Water wasn’t reaching the fire,” Sorrell said.
Then another fire truck was called and more holes were cut into the roof to allow water to be sprayed inside, Sorrell said. The plume of smoke continued to rise and water ran down the roof and sidewalk as hose lines kept running. Around 11:30 a.m., crews began to clean up hose lines and the smoke began to dissipate.
In total, crews were on the scene for six hours, according to a news release sent Tuesday evening by the Lewiston Fire Department. Lewiston Fire responded with a total of 22 personnel, including five chief officers, three engines, one ladder truck and three ambulances.
Lewiston Fire Chief Greg Rightmier said no civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident. A cat was also rescued from the home and firefighters gave it oxygen.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the news release. Damage to the structure and its contents is estimated at $375,000.
Lewiston Fire was assisted by the Clarkston Fire Department, which provided one engine to aid in fire suppression. The Lewiston Police Department and Lewiston Public Works also helped provide fire suppression assistance. Wheatland Fire assisted with city fire coverage while crews were on the scene of the blaze.
Rightmier thanked personnel from the Clarkston Fire Department for their assistance.
“We had good help from our neighbors in Clarkston,” he said. “There’s good cooperation in the valley.”
