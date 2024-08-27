House OKs bill limiting flags in schools

BOISE — A bill that would prohibit certain flags in Idaho public schools has passed the House.

As previously reported by the Idaho Press, HB 41 would ban the display of flags and banners on Idaho public K-12 school properties that “represent a political viewpoint,” including political parties, race, sexual orientation, gender or a political ideology.

The bill passed in a 59-11 vote on Tuesday.

Bill sponsor Rep. Ted Hill, R-Eagle, said the bill is intended to combat what he sees as distractions in public schools.

“I’ve seen it, to the point where the American flag has been taken down and another flag is put up,” Hill said in debate Tuesday. “You’ll see in the background there will be some other flag. It’s a distraction. This does happen and even to the point we saw ISIS flags and Hamas flags in the classroom.”

The Idaho Press could find no reported instances of flags linked to terror groups being displayed in Idaho public schools. Asked about which districts he was referring to, Hill told the Idaho Press that he wasn’t referring to any Idaho schools, but that he had seen it happen elsewhere in the U.S.

House debate rehashed previous points made about the bill, both for and against. Several questions arose about the impact this legislation would have on history curricula, as well as what defines a “classroom” in online learning environments.

Advocates for the bill included Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who said she believes the bill furthers previous legislation by directly addressing LGBTQ groups.

“In my opinion, what we’ve seen with schools flying sex flags, quite frankly, that is what this bill will take care of,” Scott said. “I think it’s a good bill, and I think we all know what is going on.”

Scott was likely referring to Pride flags. According to interviews by NBC news, experts say the Pride flag is often mischaracterized as inherently sexual, and there has been a resurgence in scrutiny by anti-LGBT groups in recent years.

Hill has specifically cited the Pride flag as a concern, saying in a House Education Committee testimony earlier this month that he was prompted to write HB 41 after seeing a Pride flag in a video conference presentation by a teacher, the Idaho Press previously reported.

Hill and Scott have proposed legislation that would ban certain flags in public schools and government buildings and properties, the Idaho Press reported.

Rep. Monica Church, D-Boise, discussed how the expressed intent of this legislation is already codified into law.