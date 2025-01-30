House, Senate see legislation limiting initiatives

BOISE — Two pieces of legislation aimed at putting limits on the voter initiative process were introduced in Idaho Senate and House committees.

Initiatives allow the voters to propose and enact laws independent of the Legislature.

The House bill would allow the governor to veto voter-approved initiatives that pass with less than a two-thirds majority.

The Senate joint resolution would propose to amend the Idaho Constitution to significantly raise the threshold of signatures needed for initiatives and referendums to appear on the ballot.

Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, sponsored the Senate resolution and co-sponsored the House bill.

House bill: Governor veto power

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, proposed the House bill that would give the governor veto power over initiatives.

Skaug said that it would be “good protection for a misinformed electorate if they don’t get the information like we get to have,” citing the recent November election that included out-of-state funding in support of Prop 1. The initiative that would have changed the state’s election system was defeated in the general election with nearly 70% voting against.

Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise, questioned the need for a change to the initiative process, given that only a handful have ever passed or even made it on the ballot.

“I think, overall, if the concern is about money in politics, I think that that’s a separate conversation,” Achilles said. “We did learn from the last (election) cycle, though, that clearly money in politics does not buy winning initiatives, so I’m very concerned that we’re putting even more hurdles in front of a citizen’s right, when we should just address money in politics.”

Under the bill, an initiative passed with more than two-thirds of the vote would not be able to be vetoed.

Skaug said the reasoning behind this was because the Legislature has the option to override a governor veto with a two-thirds majority vote of the body. A vetoed initiative would not have an override option under the bill.