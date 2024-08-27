Hundreds of Whitman County ballots lost while in the mail

Hundreds of Whitman County vote-by-mail ballots were recently lost by the U.S. Postal Service, according to the county’s auditor.

Sandy Jamison, the Whitman County auditor, announced in a news release Tuesday it was brought to her attention that several Whitman County constituents never received ballots for the Nov. 5 general election.

Jamison estimates 250 ballots, primarily voters with P.O. boxes in the town of Garfield, went missing after being processed by the postal service.

The news release verified that all Whitman County ballots were sent out Oct. 16. The main Spokane postal office received and marked the ballots “successfully scanned,” but the problem lies after that step in the process.