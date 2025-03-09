Sections
Local NewsMarch 9, 2025

Hundreds voice support for science

People marched through downtown in solidarity with other cities protesting scientific research cutsNearly 300 show up in Pullman to protest Trump’s plans to take bite out of research

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
People chant as they march towards Reaney Park during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
People chant as they march towards Reaney Park during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Freyja Smith yells their plans to protest every Saturday at Cougar Plaza during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
Freyja Smith yells their plans to protest every Saturday at Cougar Plaza during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Dr. Pam Kohlmeier holds a sign during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
Dr. Pam Kohlmeier holds a sign during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A crowd of nearly 300 listens to speakers during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
A crowd of nearly 300 listens to speakers during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People yell chants during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
People yell chants during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Kids carry signs while marching down the sidewalk during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
Kids carry signs while marching down the sidewalk during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Shae Ortega yells instructions to the crowd before they begin marching for a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
Shae Ortega yells instructions to the crowd before they begin marching for a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Niki Frishman, of Albion, and Andrew Sutherland, of Pullman work on signs at Pups and Cups Cafe before a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
Niki Frishman, of Albion, and Andrew Sutherland, of Pullman work on signs at Pups and Cups Cafe before a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People cheer for graduate students as they listen to speakers during a Stand for Science Rally at Reaney Park Saturday in Pullman.
People cheer for graduate students as they listen to speakers during a Stand for Science Rally at Reaney Park Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People holds signs while standing at Cougar Plaza during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
People holds signs while standing at Cougar Plaza during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A line of protesters stretches down the sidewalk along East Spring Drive during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
A line of protesters stretches down the sidewalk along East Spring Drive during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
People stand at Cougar Plaza during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.
People stand at Cougar Plaza during a Stand for Science Rally Saturday in Pullman.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

PULLMAN — Nearly 300 people voiced their support for science Saturday in the town of Pullman where scientific research attracts workers and college students alike.

“Trump says cut back, we say fight back,” the crowd chanted as they marched from Cougar Plaza to Reaney Park.

The event was organized by Indivisible Palouse to protest federal research funding cuts. People made signs with messages like “Born to research, forced to fight fascists” and “Science saves lives, dump DOGE.”

Similar rallies were held in other cities across the country this week, including Washington, D.C. Washington State University students on Friday marched to the French Administration Building on the Pullman campus, according to The Daily Evergreen.

Shae Ortega was at both Pullman demonstrations and told the crowd on Saturday the protest is about standing up for science and each other.

“As long as we’ve got a strong sense of community and we’re here to help each other out I think we’ll be OK,” she said.

The Trump Administration has threatened to fire federal employees and cut funding to the agencies responsible for scientific research, including the National Institute of Health. .

Pullman area farmer Ian Clark has worked with WSU to conduct agricultural research. He spoke at Saturday’s event and said science will help protect the future of farming in America.

He said farmers need scientists to help them take the correct course to protect their environment.

“If we do something and it damages the soil, or it damages our environment to such a degree, you can’t take that back,” he said.

Clark estimates farmers have about 10 years before they need to use alternative ways to produce food. He said pesticide-resistant weeds and insects will alter how farmers grow crops. He said scientists, university research and the USDA can help farmers do that.

Pam Kohlmeier, a physician who ran to represent District 9 in the Washington state legislature, said she felt sorry for those on the Palouse who lost their job because of “this bad decision making in DC.”

She said these cuts will affect the local housing market, as well as people’s ability to feed themselves and their families.

Kohlmeier urged Democrats and Republicans to come together in support of these people who are at risk of losing their jobs.

“They don’t want their neighbor to be going to the food bank now because they were released from their research job,” she said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

