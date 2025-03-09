Hundreds voice support for science

PULLMAN — Nearly 300 people voiced their support for science Saturday in the town of Pullman where scientific research attracts workers and college students alike.

“Trump says cut back, we say fight back,” the crowd chanted as they marched from Cougar Plaza to Reaney Park.

The event was organized by Indivisible Palouse to protest federal research funding cuts. People made signs with messages like “Born to research, forced to fight fascists” and “Science saves lives, dump DOGE.”

Similar rallies were held in other cities across the country this week, including Washington, D.C. Washington State University students on Friday marched to the French Administration Building on the Pullman campus, according to The Daily Evergreen.

Shae Ortega was at both Pullman demonstrations and told the crowd on Saturday the protest is about standing up for science and each other.

“As long as we’ve got a strong sense of community and we’re here to help each other out I think we’ll be OK,” she said.

The Trump Administration has threatened to fire federal employees and cut funding to the agencies responsible for scientific research, including the National Institute of Health. .

Pullman area farmer Ian Clark has worked with WSU to conduct agricultural research. He spoke at Saturday’s event and said science will help protect the future of farming in America.