Hurdles of home-buying

PULLMAN — Uncertainty around affordable housing is no issue unique to the Palouse.

Pullman City Councilor Megan Guido said pressures within the housing market have been felt throughout the nation, especially within a new generation of first-time homeowners.

“It all can seem very daunting,” she said. “Homeownership can be intimidating, and the biggest thing I think is a lot of people don’t know where to start.”

Beginning this year, the city endorsed the Pullman Housing Workgroup to develop a plan addressing affordable and attainable housing in town. A large part of that, Guido said, is education and outreach.

The group, along with local nonprofits and government organizations, put together Whitman County’s first Homeownership Resource Fair to answer the community’s most commonly asked questions around housing.

The event at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center on Saturday afternoon connected the public with local and state resources, as well as housing experts.

Nils Peterson, executive director of Moscow Affordable Housing Trust, said there may be a permanent solution to creeping housing costs by using what’s called the land trust model.

The trust separates two parts of buying a house. Peterson said rather than purchasing the land and the home together, people would only need to buy the house on land that the nonprofit owns. What connects the two, he said, is a $75 monthly lease agreement.

Peterson said the method cuts down the total cost because people would only be paying for the house. The home’s sale price is also capped using a resale formula, he said, allowing it to stay at an affordable cost for the next homeowner.

”You can’t buy a house with dirt anymore,” he said. “The problem we’re seeing now is an inflated housing market many can’t afford.… We want Moscow to remain affordable.”

Peterson said the Moscow-based organization recently voted to expand to Whitman County. The nonprofit will be working with local officials to establish a community land trust in Pullman.

“The community land trust is not a new idea,” he said. “It’s now an international movement that started 60 years ago.… Every county in western Washington has one, but there’s none on this side. We’re trying to bring that opportunity over here.”