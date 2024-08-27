Screams pierced the air in new Facebook videos from Spokane Valley that captured the moment federal law enforcement agents swarmed a vehicle, shattered its windows and dragged two people into custody early Monday morning.

“She’s pregnant! She’s pregnant!” male voices scream in the background.

Kayla Somarriba, 25 years old and seven months pregnant, was in the vehicle when six unmarked cars surrounded them just a block from their home on Monday. Her husband, Jeison Ruiz-Rodriguez, 26, and brother-in-law, Cesar Ruiz-Rodriguez, 22, were on their way to a court hearing at the Spokane County Courthouse. The brothers had been earlier charged with threatening to kill a family member in December, according to court documents.

Those charges prompted the arrest captured on video, according to U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

As Somarriba rolled down her window to ask why they were being stopped Monday morning, she sensed the agents already knew who they were and where they were headed based on their answer.

“They immediately said Jeison and Cesar have to get out of the vehicle, so then I asked, ‘Why do they have to get out of the car?’ and they said, ‘It’s because we have a warrant,’ ” Somarriba recalled in Spanish. “I demanded they show me the warrant, and they wouldn’t show me anything.”

She said at least 12 agents, including those from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations, repeatedly ordered Jeison and Cesar to get out of the vehicle, threatening to break the windows if they refused.

Scared, they all pulled out their phones to record, shouting “This is illegal” over and over again.

The federal agents then can be seeing shattering the windows, opening the car doors and grabbing the arms of Somarriba, Jeison and Cesar.

“I am an American citizen; I know exactly how the law works, and what they did was illegal,” Somarriba said.

Jeison and Cesar are being held at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma. Their arrests come as the second Trump administration has vowed to crack down on undocumented immigrants, leading to widespread fear in some communities.

What led to the arrest

Somarriba explained to the agents at first that she was driving the men to a court hearing regarding an altercation that happened with a family member in December that led to their arrests.

Court documents state that Jeison went to Yelbin Velazquez-Maldonado’s house, who Somarriba said was his cousin, threatening to kill him. Jeison arrived with his brother David Ruiz-Rodriguez and three other men.

Velazquez-Maldonado saw one of the men show a gun and shoot it in the air while standing behind Jeison’s truck. He doesn’t know who it was, according to court documents. Soon after, Jeison, David and the other men, who have not been identified, fled .

Jeison and Cesar were arrested on Dec. 16 and spent about two months in jail before being released on bail. Jeison’s bond was set at $7,000 on Feb. 6, while Cesar’s bond was set at $15,000 on Feb. 20.

Aside from that recent incident, Somarriba said Jeison’s record is clean.

Her husband, originally from Nicaragua, was on the verge of obtaining his green card through his marriage to Somarriba, a U.S. citizen.

She said her husband filed his immigration case in 2015 for approval of a green card, and it wasn’t until last year, when they filed additional paperwork from their marriage, that the process started to speed up.

“I even offered to show them my passport, my husband’s work permit and social security number, but they didn’t want to see it; they just kept saying they are criminals and that they can’t be in the United States,” said Somarriba, who has resided in Spokane Valley for the past four years.

Somarriba added that her brother-in-law, Cesar, is undocumented but was in the process of obtaining a work permit and a social security number.

Cesar was arrested a year prior and was charged on suspicion of burglary and theft. He was still attending court hearings for that case when the harassment case occurred.

Although she explained their situation to the agents, it quickly escalated as she watched in shock as Cesar was pulled from the car by his legs and forced to the pavement.

Moments later, she said she saw her husband’s seatbelt unbuckled before an agent shocked him with a stun gun near his waist. He screamed in pain and collapsed to the ground.

“I just kept asking why they were doing this,” Somarriba said. “They took them after that.”

ICE responded to a request for comment stating its agents arrested Jeison and Cesar based on the active felony charges. ICE had sought a hold for Jeison in the Spokane County Jail that “was not honored.” So agents found him, detained him and transported him to the federal detention center in Tacoma.

“The aliens resisted officers during the arrest and failed to obey a lawful order to exit a vehicle, which resulted in forced entry by ICE officers,” the statement reads.

“Both individuals were evaluated by medical personnel, and no issues were found; they were then transported to the NWIPC where they will remain pending their immigration proceedings.”

ICE said in the prepared statement that a federal judge has ordered Jeison to be deported. Kyle Madsen, senior attorney at the Spokane County Public Defender’s Office who is representing Jeison following his December arrest, said he’s seen no records ordering his client deported.

“If he did have a detainer in place at that time, the jail would not have released him,” Madsen said.

Somarriba has contacted a lawyer to ask whether there was a warrant that they weren’t aware of, as the ICE agents had claimed. The lawyer said there was no warrant filed in the court system.

Madsen said that while the charges remained active related to the altercation, there was no warrant for their arrest.

Madsen has been working with Katelin Sadler, who is Cesar’s public defender for his case