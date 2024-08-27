Idaho 2B incumbent challenged by independent

Dale Hawkins, a Republican from Fernwood who had one of the highest scores on the Idaho Freedom Foundation rankings during his first two sessions in the Idaho House, is seeking to retain his District 2B seat.

The incumbent is up against two opponents: an independent whose family roots in Idaho go back to 1896 and a Libertarian whose campaign seems to be on autopilot.

Those challengers are Tami Holdahl, of St. Maries, and Jennifer Luoma, of Bayview.

The Tribune attempted to contact Hawkins and Holdahl for this story, and only Holdahl responded. The Tribune didn’t contact Luoma, who doesn’t have a campaign website and has raised no money for her candidacy, according to the Idaho Secretary of State’s election website.

Hawkins’ website lists his top issues as property tax relief, parental rights, quality education, personal property rights, and First and Second Amendment rights. He also calls for no sales tax on food.

During the 2024 session, Hawkins voted in favor of House Bill 521, which did pass and will divert sales tax revenue to help school districts pay for facility maintenance. The bill also adds some money to an existing property tax relief fund and reduces individual and corporate income taxes.

But lawmakers didn’t adjust Idaho’s Homestead Exemption, which is supposed to shield half of a modest home’s assessed valuation from property tax evaluation.

Hawkins voted against the Idaho Launch program during the 2023 session, which nevertheless passed and is designed to provide $8,500 grants to 12,000 young Idahoans, enabling them to get the training they need for the better-paying jobs that go unfilled in the state’s economy.

Holdahl said she supports Idaho Launch, as well as “bringing the trade programs back to our high schools.”