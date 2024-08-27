Idaho bill to limit absentee voting fails to advance

BOISE — A bill that would restrict the use of absentee voting to certain circumstances stalled in a House Committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, presented House Bill 139, which would create restrictions on who can request an absentee ballot and why. The reasons would be limited to those who couldn’t vote in-person because of active-duty military service; illness, disability, or hospitalization; work or university obligations; occupying a second home; a religious mission; being 65 or older; or living in a precinct that only has mail-in voting.

After mostly negative testimony — with seven speaking in opposition and two in favor — the House State Affairs Committee split in a 7-7 vote.

A motion to hold the bill in committee first died in the tie vote and was followed by another tie vote to send the bill to the floor with a recommendation that it pass. The move leaves it up to the chairperson to decide if the bill comes back.

House State Affairs Chairperson Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who voted in favor of the bill, told the Idaho Press that one of the committee’s two Democrats was not present Wednesday but their vote likely would’ve killed the bill, so that would factor into his decision on whether to bring it up again. He indicated it’s unlikely to return.

Alfieri told committee members that the growing use of absentee voting prompted his concern, and that the preferred method of voting should be in-person when possible.

Rep. Mike Pohanka, R-Jerome, asked how county clerks — who are tasked with running elections — felt about the bill.

“There is vast opposition to this, and I struggle to understand why that is the case,” Alfieri responded, “because what we’re trying to do is return Idaho to its original purpose on absentee ballots.”

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen, R-Idaho Falls, asked about how some groups were chosen to be included under the umbrella of who could vote absentee, and some weren’t, noting that there wasn’t an exception for parents who have young children at home.

Alfieri said the bill has been worked on for “years,” and it covers the objections he’s heard.

He added, “We have to establish what our hierarchy of priorities are in the life choices that we make, and those life choices should include a respect and a duty to your country to preserve this republic.”

Rep. Clint Hostetler, R-Twin Falls, made a motion to send the bill to the floor with a recommendation that it pass prior to public testimony.