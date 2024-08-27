Idaho Budget committee fumbles with dueling proposals

BOISE — In a stop-and-go meeting, the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee adjourned Thursday before voting on a change in employee compensation.

There were dueling proposals on the table and significant debate, but questions about whether to add public school employees within the recommendation and how to properly compare numbers stalled motions.

One motion would have provided a $1.55 per hour pay bump for all state employees, as well as an 8% pay increase for Idaho State Police troopers, a 4.5% raise for IT/engineering, and a $1.55 or 3% increase, whichever is greater, for nursing/health care workers to be distributed based on merit.

The competing motion would provide either a $1.55 per hour raise or 4%, whichever is higher, distributed based on merit. The second motion’s increases for troopers, IT/engineering, and nursing/health care workers were the same as the first.

The House and Senate sides of the committee were divided in their support for the competing motions as well as on most issues presented before the committee Thursday.

Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, made the competing motion and spoke at length about how he thought providing the $1.55 across-the-board raise was promoting “equity.”

“Equity breeds entitlement, that’s what equity does,” Cook said. “Merit breeds excellence, high standards and innovation.”

Several other senators spoke in support of Cook’s motion, while a number of House members supported the motion to do the $1.55 increase.

“I think it’s a little rich to say that what we’re doing is in any way comparable to a DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) initiative or anything along those lines,” said Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian. “I just think that’s an unfair comparison.”