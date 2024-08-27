Idaho chief justice calls for changes to court system

BOISE — Idaho’s judicial branch leaders have been warning for a long time that the court system could start seeing major problems if the state doesn’t take action to address low recruitment and retention of judges. This year, it’s proposing significant action.

Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan on Thursday told reporters that the courts are asking for a nearly 30% increase in judicial pay, more judges in some areas, and a new way of setting judicial pay in the future. It’s estimated the total cost of the requests would be around $10 million in the next fiscal year.

“We’re on a bit of a precipice in maintaining our judicial quality and excellence,” Bevan said.

Idaho’s general jurisdiction judicial pay ranks 48th lowest in the nation, and 50th for its state supreme court justices, according to the 2024 survey from the National Center for State Courts.

The state court system is also dealing with increased activity, driven by Idaho’s rapid population growth in recent years, Bevan said. Civil case filings increased 30% last year, he said.

“This growth of our state underscores a critical reality: a rapidly prosperous state,” Bevan said. “But states like Idaho with that prosperity require a highly skilled, well-educated and professional judiciary.”

The proposal would set Supreme Court justices’ salary at $215,000, which is an approximately 27% increase over their current pay. The other judges’ pay is set based on the higher courts’ pay in steps set in code. The proposal would put Court of Appeals judge pay at $207,000, district judges at $201,000 and magistrate judges at $193,000.

Unlike other state employees, whose salaries are set by their agency and the funding is allocated in their budgets, Idaho judicial pay is set in state code. Each year, a change requires a bill to change the law.

In recent years, lawmakers have sought to tie major policy changes to the bill increasing judicial pay. In 2022, the Legislature grouped judges’ pay to major changes to the Judicial Council and judge-selection process in a bill that was vetoed by the governor, leaving the judges as the only state employees without a pay increase that year.

Last year, judge pay was increased by about 3% and lawmakers added a potential retirement bonus for judges who stayed until the end of their term. Some legislators said they wanted to incentivize more elections and fewer appointments — if a judge resigns or retires before the end of their elected term, the Idaho Judicial Council provides a slate of applicants to the governor for appointment. The courts opposed the addition of a policy change to the judicial pay legislation, the Idaho Press previously reported.

To avoid politicization of the process of setting pay, Bevan is asking lawmakers to create an independent commission to recommend changes to judicial salaries in a process similar to the Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation.

“This commission would hopefully act in an objective, market-based way to evaluate judges’ salaries in a way that would not resort to political and policy-based subjects that have complicated judicial compensation in the past few years,” he said.