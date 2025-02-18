Idaho considers elections for Board of Ed members

BOISE — A House committee introduced legislation Monday to require five of seven members of the State Board of Education to be elected by geographic region. Two members would still be appointed by the governor.

Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, presented the bill, which is a version of a similar bill he introduced in 2023 that died by one vote in the House.

“The reason we’re proposing this is that I feel there is unfair representation in the State Board of Education,” Alfieri said. “As an example, three of the current members are from the Boise area, and there’s one member from North Idaho.”

The current board members are appointed by the governor, and last year, the Legislature passed a law requiring the appointments to come from different regions throughout the state. The elected superintendent of public instruction also sits on the board.

Under the bill, members would get a $12,000 stipend for the year and travel expenses could be reimbursed.

Currently, board members are able to receive a stipend of $50 per day for work that extends beyond four hours, and $25 if the work takes less than four hours, board spokesperson Mike Keckler told the Idaho Press. Some members waive this stipend.