Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

———

GRANGEVILLE — Sandi Paul, county fire mitigation coordinator, reported the current status of Secure Rural Schools (SRS) (Title III) funds to the Idaho County Board of Commissioners in light of the U.S. House not reauthorizing SRS funds on Dec. 22.

“It’s a pretty big hit, and we’ll need to hold back on all funds,” said Commissioner Skip Brandt. No commitments for fire mitigation work can be made now, but funds appropriated already for search and rescue will remain.

“With Risch and Crapo on the Finance Committee, it passed the Senate, but it was the House that killed it. There’s a bunch of stuff that just stayed on the shelf back there, and it’s done. So I’m hoping in March,” Brandt stated.

“It’s going to be a heavy lift,” Brandt continued, “especially with budget cuts that will be made throughout the federal government. Because it’s a new Congress now, everything starts out again; anything that passed before just goes away. They could pass something right after the inauguration, and it would be up and running. It’s going to be an interesting year.”

Commissioners Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley met on Dec. 31, 2024; deputy district attorney Matt Jessup and county clerk Kathy Ackerman were in attendance.