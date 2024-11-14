Sections
Local NewsNovember 14, 2024

Idaho County man arrested following Highway 12 pursuit

Lewiston Tribune
KAMIAH — A 54-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were arrested following a pursuit on U.S Highway 12 on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel L. Frost faces a range of charges, including eluding and battery and assault on an officer, all felonies; and reckless driving, resisting and obstructing, abuse of 911 and disturbing the peace, all misdemeanors. The incident began around 6:15 p.m. when a deputy conducting a highway safety patrol pulled over a vehicle for speeding in a business parking lot near milepost 71 on Highway 12, according to the news release.

A K9 unit was called to assist, and K9 Millie alerted deputies to the vehicle, prompting a request for the occupants to step out. Frost and his passenger, Candida A. Desouza, reportedly refused to exit the vehicle, with Frost striking a deputy with the car door when he attempted to open it, which caused the deputy to fall backward, according to the news release.

The vehicle then sped off, allegedly nearly hitting both deputies and another marked patrol vehicle as it fled westbound. During the pursuit, Frost placed a 911 call to dispatch, claiming he would pull over in a public area. Frost eventually stopped in a Kamiah parking lot, but Frost and Desouza allegedly refused to exit the vehicle for 30 minutes before being taken into custody, according to the news release.

A search related to the arrest uncovered minor amounts of marijuana. Frost received several additional citations, including driving without insurance, failure to provide registration, and multiple traffic infractions. Desouza was also charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, according to the news release.

