Idaho County man arrested following Highway 12 pursuit

A K9 unit was called to assist, and K9 Millie alerted deputies to the vehicle, prompting a request for the occupants to step out. Frost and his passenger, Candida A. Desouza, reportedly refused to exit the vehicle, with Frost striking a deputy with the car door when he attempted to open it, which caused the deputy to fall backward, according to the news release.

The vehicle then sped off, allegedly nearly hitting both deputies and another marked patrol vehicle as it fled westbound. During the pursuit, Frost placed a 911 call to dispatch, claiming he would pull over in a public area. Frost eventually stopped in a Kamiah parking lot, but Frost and Desouza allegedly refused to exit the vehicle for 30 minutes before being taken into custody, according to the news release.

A search related to the arrest uncovered minor amounts of marijuana. Frost received several additional citations, including driving without insurance, failure to provide registration, and multiple traffic infractions. Desouza was also charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing, according to the news release.