Idaho delegation mum so far on developments in D.C.

UPDATE AT 12:50 P.M.: Sen. Crapo, through his communications director Melanie B. Lawhorn, declined to "weigh in at the moment."
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Lewiston Tribune is asking members of the Idaho Congressional delegation if they support the reported actions of Elon Musk and his “Department of Government Efficiency” over the past 72 hours.
According to news reports, Musk, perhaps with the blessing of President Donald Trump, is attempting to shut down the United States Agency for International Development. A cadre of Musk loyalists has reportedly been installed at the Office of Personnel Management and locked senior civil servants out of the agency’s computer system. Other reports indicate Musk and his “DOGE” team have been given access to the U.S. Treasury Department’s payment system that is akin to the federal government’s check book.
Musk, the world’s richest person, contributed a reported $250 million to support Trump’s election. The president has put him in charge of “DOGE” — a special commission charged with slashing federal spending. However, it is unclear what authority the commission actually has. Despite its name, it is not an official department or agency of the federal government.
Musk and his companies have several contracts with the federal government and he may have significant conflicts of interest when it comes to accessing government information and influencing how money is spent on projects involving his and his competitors' companies.
The U.S. Agency for International Aid was created by the Foreign Assistance Act in 1961 that was signed by President John F. Kennedy. It operates under a budget approved by Congress.
Members of the Idaho delegation — Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch, Rep. Russ Fulcher and Rep. Mike Simpson — did not immediately respond to questions asking if they support the actions of Musk, Trump and “DOGE,” or if they believe any of the actions may infringe on the Constitutional duties and authorities of Congress.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, of Washington, issued a statement critical of reports that Musk and his associates gained access to sensitive data held by the Treasury Department, including the systems that distribute Social Security and Medicare payments.
“Congress needs an explanation as to why the head of a private data management corporation and his volunteer team needed access to this system in the middle of the night. We need to know why they want to access the system, what they intend to do with our data, and whether there are any safeguards in place. This threatens the privacy and funds owed to every American taxpayer and Social Security recipient. Congressional Republicans cannot continue to turn a blind eye as to how their own constituents’ private financial records are handled.”
Sen. Patty Murray, of Washington, decried the moves by Musk and Trump in a post on Musk’s social media platform X.
“All of your most sensitive data and our country’s checkbook are in the hands of an unelected billionaire. This is the most corrupt administration in history and it’s putting our economy & government in serious jeopardy. It’s time to speak out and fight back.”
