Idaho Dept. of Lands names new state forester

The director of the Idaho Department of Lands has named Julia Lauch as Idaho’s new state forester.

Lauch will lead management of state forests and wildfire suppression. She takes over the position from Craig Foss, who retired in November.

“It’s an honor to step into this role. I appreciate the trust placed in me by Director (Dustin) Miller and look forward to embracing this new challenge,” Lauch said in a news release. “I believe in the importance of active forest management, safe and effective fire management, and ensuring that our forests continue to provide numerous benefits for Idahoans. Unlike some states, Idaho has the forest products industry infrastructure vital to keeping our forests healthy and productive.”

Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller selected Lauch, who has been with the department for over a decade, according to the news release.