Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed House Bill 93 — a $50 million tax credit that can go toward educational expenses, including private school tuition.

This is the first time in state history that state funds will be able to go toward private and religious k-12 education.

“With the passage of the $50 million Parental Choice Tax Credit program, Idaho boasts even more abundant schooling options for Idaho students and families," Little said in an emailed statement. "Combined with the continuation of Idaho’s astoundingly successful Launch program, Idaho has become the first state to offer education freedom from kindergarten through career."