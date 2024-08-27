The drawn-out conflict between the state and University of Idaho and the State Board of Education, which acts as UI’s Board of Regents, over an effort to purchase the online University of Phoenix continued Thursday with a new court decision.

The Idaho Supreme Court has decided the district court erred in tossing out an open meetings challenge against the Idaho State Board of Education, brought by Attorney General Raúl Labrador over negotiations held in private related to the university’s effort to purchase the online school.

“Contrary to the Open Meetings Law’s preference for sunshine, the district court’s reading of the preliminary negotiation clause effectively cloaks all negotiations and actions taken prior to a final public vote in shadow by broadening the very exceptions that the legislature required be narrowly construed,” Justice Gregory Moeller wrote in the majority opinion.

The 4-1 decision ruled that the district court did not properly interpret Idaho’s Open Meetings Law, that it should have accepted an amended filing, and returned the case to the lower court for a new decision based on the higher court’s interpretation. The court also overturned the previous decision ordering the Attorney General’s Office to pay attorneys fees to the state board.

The court did not rule on whether the state board violated the Open Meetings law; the case was sent back to go through the process of discovery and further consideration.

Justice Colleen Zahn dissented with the majority.

The state board’s 2023 decision to take steps toward purchasing the online university for $685 million through bonding has been met with scrutiny by state officials, including Labrador and lawmakers. UI President C. Scott Green has argued the purchase would provide another revenue stream to the university as it faces a potential “enrollment cliff” due to declining population. Opponents have questioned the secrecy of the three closed-door executive sessions ahead of the public decision, and lawmakers have questioned the board and university’s authority to move forward with such a large purchase without legislative approval.

Ada County District Court Judge Jason Scott in January dismissed Labrador’s challenge, in which the attorney general argued that the closed-door sessions were improperly held prior to the state board’s public vote to approve creating a nonprofit entity to purchase the University of Phoenix. He also ordered the office to pay attorneys fees.

Moeller wrote for the court majority that Scott’s previous ruling misinterpreted the Open Meeting Law’s narrow exception for “preliminary negotiations” in contracts where the state is in competition with other public entities.

Scott’s prior ruling agreed with the State Board’s argument that the negotiations taking place in the executive session on May 15 — three days before the unanimous vote — were still “preliminary,” because they were before the final action. The Supreme Court majority disagreed with Scott’s interpretation, arguing that the previous ruling, “essentially reads the word ‘preliminary’ out of the statute.”

In her dissent, Zahn wrote that the majority interpretation of “preliminary” would negate the legislative intention behind the law’s exception, which is “to provide the State with a competitive advantage when it is in competition with other states or nations.”

She also wrote that the majority opinion “provides no clear guidance for when state agencies may utilize the preliminary negotiations exception.”