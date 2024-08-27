Idaho House advances ‘DOGE’ efficency bill

BOISE — A bill that would create Idaho’s own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has passed the Idaho House.

After lengthy debate, the House on Monday voted 43-23 in favor of HB 364, which would establish a nine-member legislative task force meant to “enhance the effectiveness and accountability of governance in the State of Idaho.” The group would focus on regulatory accountability, budget accountability, government operations and oversight.

The task force would be active until 2029.

Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, who sponsored the bill, argued that the legislation fits in with current measures being taken in Idaho to reduce “red tape” and cut spending.

“This is going to save the state of Idaho money, and we have to be willing to make an investment in order to save money,” Crane said. “Let’s go ahead and help out our president and the 11 other states that are doing this and give it a green light.”

The task force is named for the federal DOGE, an unofficial advisory body created by President Donald Trump and South African billionaire Elon Musk to cut government jobs and spending. The maverick agency has seen mounting scrutiny from government watchdogs and opponents, who argue the body acts without transparency or official oversight, and challenge what they deem as Musk overstepping bounds as an unelected government official. Federally, DOGE is facing multiple lawsuits over mass firings, funding freezes and its broad access to sensitive data.

There was bipartisan scrutiny by House members Monday, with concerns about potential redundancy, government overreach and expansion.

Rep. David Leavitt, R-Twin Falls, argued that current official government divisions already do what the bill addresses.

“We have the potential to do all of these things as a legislative body; in fact, it’s our constitutional responsibility to do these types of things,” Leavitt said. “When we have to go in and create another entity that really grows government, that’s going to cost taxpayers more money, are we really doing our jobs as legislators?”

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, asked why the bill didn’t mention if there would be minority representation on the task force.