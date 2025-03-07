Idaho House approves Medicaid reform bill

BOISE — The House on Thursday advanced a bill that would make major changes to the way Idaho administers its Medicaid program.

The chamber voted along party lines, 61-9, to pass House Bill 345 — which would require the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to pursue a number of changes to the Medicaid program, including moving its administration to a third-party managed care organization (MCO) and implementing work requirements for the Medicaid expansion population.

Bill Sponsor Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene, said on the House floor Thursday that the bill was created to address some of the concerns over his previous Medicaid bill, HB 138, which would have triggered a full repeal of Medicaid expansion — a program approved via voter initiative in 2018.

“In many ways, I believe this is a broader bill that addresses the entire $5.2 billion Medicaid budget and creates very good savings and sustainability for our state,” Redman said.

There was limited debate on the floor, with Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, speaking in favor, especially in regard to the benefit to federally qualified community health centers, known as FQHCs.

Since 2022, much of Medicaid in Idaho has been overseen by physician-led valued-care organizations, or VCOs. These were designed to reward providers for cost savings and meeting certain health metrics but also claw back funding if those metrics weren’t met.

“The criteria was extremely onerous,” Furniss said, “and most of these health care centers were being clawed back, and some of them are going out of business.”

These health care centers serve Medicaid and Medicare patients and offer a sliding fee scale to under-served populations. The bill would exempt these FQHCs from financial risk in the value-based care agreements.

The move from the VCO to the private, third-party MCO, however, concerns some.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, expressed concerns both in the committee hearing on the bill and on the floor that the added bureaucracy of working with these large organizations could impact access.

Another primary concern was around work requirements for those in the Medicaid expansion program.

The bill would require that able-bodied adults must work or volunteer at least 20 hours a week to continue to be eligible for coverage.

There would be exemptions for those younger than 19, older than 64, parents or caretakers responsible for children younger than 6, parents or caretakers caring for a dependent with a serious medical condition or disability, those receiving unemployment compensation, participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program, or attending college, university or vocational school at least part time.