Idaho lawmakers look to recommend AI policies

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers are grappling with ways the state could benefit from generative artificial intelligence, how to put safeguards on it, and how or whether to try to regulate the use of it in the private sector.

The interim legislative AI work group met for the second time Tuesday to hear from industry and government resources as the members prepare to potentially bring policy recommendations in January.

“We’re using it in state government in one form or another today, and … this is with the absence of guidance, the absence of a framework, the absence of guardrails,” Idaho Chief Information Officer and Administrator Alberto Gonzalez told the committee Tuesday.

The state IT office conducted an AI survey this year, and of the nearly 3,000 employees from 45 agencies who responded, 23% said their agency was currently using a form of generative AI and another 23% were exploring options to do so.

Most respondents said they used AI for content creation and process automation, Gonzalez said. The biggest concern among respondents was data privacy as well as ethical and regulatory and compliance issues.

Gonzalez told lawmakers he sees a lot of potential to improve efficiency with AI tools, but there’s a need for rules and guidelines around its use.

There’s also concerns about it replacing jobs, he said.

Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, said his No. 1 priority is putting regulations on the technology’s use, but second is improving training so state employees can up-skill instead of being replaced.

States across the nation are tackling the rising technology, according to staff from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“At NCSL, we’ve tracked AI-specific legislation over the past six years, and as you can imagine, the number of bills introduced in this time has increased substantially,” said Chelsea Canada, NCSL program principal for financial services, technology and communications. “With no major federal legislative enactments focusing on regulating AI use and/or protecting people from potential harms of AI and other automated systems, states are moving ahead to address potential harms from these technologies.”

Idaho has enacted laws requiring disclosure in deceptive AI-generated electioneering content and prohibiting AI-created child pornography.