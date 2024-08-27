Sections
Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Idaho lawmakers once again see bill to ban mask mandates

House newcomer brings forward a familiar proposal prohibiting government entities from requiring face coverings

Laura Guido
story image illustation

BOISE — A new lawmaker is bringing back previous proposals that would prohibit government entities from implementing mask mandates “for the purpose of preventing or slowing the spread of contagious or infectious disease.”

Rep. Rob Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend, introduced the bill to the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday morning. It is the same bill that was proposed last year by then-Rep. Jacyn Gallagher, R-Weiser, and Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa.

“I would note this bill does exempt health care workers,” Beiswenger told the committee Tuesday. “So if you’re a dentist or a surgeon, and you don’t want your saliva going out on your patient … you could be required to wear a mask ... in that sense.”

The bill was introduced unanimously, although Rep. Todd Achilles, D-Boise, said he had concerns and that he would like to hear from public health professionals when the bill comes back for a hearing.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been multiple proposals to prohibit mask mandates imposed by cities, agencies, schools, public health districts and other government entities. The bill would not impact hospitals or work settings where “face masks are an integral and compulsory safety component of required job duties.”

In 2022, then-Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, proposed a bill that passed the House but died in the Senate.

Another bill proposed in 2024 also passed the House and died in a Senate committee.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

