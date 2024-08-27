Sections
NorthwestOctober 15, 2024

Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire in Boise

Investigators have determined that Idaho Power equipment likely ignited the Valley Fire in East Boise earlier this month.

Idaho Statesman (Boise)
A firefighter on a ridge looks down at smoke in timber from the Valley Fire.
Courtesy of inciweb.wildfire.gov

Investigators have determined that Idaho Power equipment likely ignited the Valley Fire in East Boise earlier this month.

The Idaho Department of Lands concluded in a report that the Oct. 4 blaze, which started about a mile from Boise and burned nearly 10,000 acres, started because a cross arm on an Idaho Power pole broke, causing an energized wire to touch the ground.

“As is common when a powerline comes into contact with the ground multiple small fires occurred,” an IDL news release on the report said. “Due to the extremely dry conditions, those smaller fires quickly grew together and into one large fire.”

The state agency said the power company had been cooperative through the investigation process.

“Idaho Power acknowledges the conclusions of the Idaho Department of Lands report and remains committed to safely providing reliable, affordable energy to its customers,” Idaho Power spokesperson Sven Berg said in an emailed statement. “The company is grateful for the first responders who worked to quickly contain the Valley Fire and the patience of the customers who were impacted by the fire.”

There was no evidence of rot or a bug infestation, the statement said. The company had inspected the line three times this year, and no issues were noted.

The complete IDL report can be read at bit.ly/3BL2y0v.

As of Monday, the Valley Fire was 79% contained, and there are no reported structures lost or injuries. The fire has burned in the Boise Foothills north of Highway 21, near Warm Springs Avenue.

