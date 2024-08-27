Idaho Power lines determined as likely cause of Valley Fire in Boise

Investigators have determined that Idaho Power equipment likely ignited the Valley Fire in East Boise earlier this month.

The Idaho Department of Lands concluded in a report that the Oct. 4 blaze, which started about a mile from Boise and burned nearly 10,000 acres, started because a cross arm on an Idaho Power pole broke, causing an energized wire to touch the ground.

“As is common when a powerline comes into contact with the ground multiple small fires occurred,” an IDL news release on the report said. “Due to the extremely dry conditions, those smaller fires quickly grew together and into one large fire.”

The state agency said the power company had been cooperative through the investigation process.