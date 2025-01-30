Idaho sees two new immigration bills

BOISE — House and Senate members on Wednesday brought two bills on immigration enforcement that would create new state-level crimes of being in Idaho illegally, if approved.

The Senate bill, presented by Senate President Pro Tem Kelly Anthon, R-Rupert, would prohibit local “sanctuaries,” which do not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, and create new crimes and sentencing enhancements for a “dangerous” illegal immigrant being in Idaho.

Rep. Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, introduced the House bill — which is an amended version of a previous bill he introduced that was largely modeled after a contested bill in Texas that allows local law enforcement and judges to engage in immigration enforcement and deportation.

The State Affairs committees in the House and Senate introduced the respective bills, allowing them to come forward for public hearings.

Senate bill — cooperation, presence and ‘smuggling’ of ‘dangerous illegal alien,’ 5-year mandatory minimum sentence

Anthon in his bill statement of purpose cited the desire to support President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, which have included promises of mass deportations and increasing auditing of workplaces.

His bill targets people in Idaho who are found to be in the country illegally and who have committed a “dangerous crime,” which is defined in the bill with a list of crimes including aggravated assault, manslaughter, kidnapping, robbery, trafficking, any offense that would require a sex offender registration or any offense for which an “extended term” of imprisonment can be imposed under the law.

The first offense of “unlawful presence of a dangerous alien” would be a misdemeanor crime, punishable by up to six months imprisonment and/or a fine up to $1,000. The second offense would be a felony, punishable by at least one year in prison and up to two years, and a fine up to $10,000.

Anyone 18 or older who is convicted of a dangerous crime while in Idaho illegally would be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, which would be added to any other sentence imposed for the other crime. The bill would also require that the immigration status of any adult who is convicted of a criminal offense is checked.

No one who is confirmed as being here illegally would be able to be released upon completion of their prison term or other confinement without the state receiving written confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security that the federal agency will take custody and deport the person upon release.

Another new crime would be “smuggling” an undocumented immigrant convicted of a dangerous crime, by “knowingly and willfully” transporting them in the state. This crime would be a felony, punishable by no less than one year in prison, up to two, and a fine up to $10,000.

Neither of these crimes would apply if the person is a necessary witness to or victim of a crime, such as domestic violence, rape, human trafficking, kidnapping or others.

The bill would not allow local or other government entities to prohibit cooperation with federal authorities in immigration enforcement. Facilities that have someone in custody in a prison or jail would be required to fulfill any “reasonable request” made to detain that person as long as it “does not impose undue burden or expense.”