Idaho Senate rejects legislator pay raises

BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted to reject pay raises for themselves that were previously set by a citizen’s committee.

Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home, sponsored Senate Concurrent Resolution 101, which rejected the Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation’s adopted pay raise of about $5,087 a year to set legislator salaries at $25,000. If the resolution passes the House, lawmakers’ salaries would go back to where they were at $19,913 annually.

“I am confident that the forgotten men and women of Idaho, who work hard to pay their taxes, have not received a 22% increase in their pay this year, at a time when inflation is causing deep hardships for many across the state,” Zito said. “An increase of this magnitude is simply inappropriate.”

Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, pointed out that the Idaho GOP passed a resolution stating the party central committee “opposes any rate of salary increase for Legislator positions until; they pass a conservative budget reducing total State appropriations by a minimum of 28% and eliminating the tax on groceries,” the resolutions states.

Sen. Phil Hart, R-Kellogg, debated against the resolution, saying that the number paid to legislators is a very small piece of Idaho’s budget pie, and that a legislative pay increase would allow lawmakers to spend more time on legislative work.

“What it will do for me is it’ll shift the boundary line between how much time I can spend doing legislative work and how much time I’ll spend on my engineering job,” Hart said, “and if I can do more legislative work, I can represent my constituents better.”

Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, said he would support the resolution but that he thought there’s “bigger fish to fry in Idaho.”