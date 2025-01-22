Idaho to consider firing squad as primary form of execution

BOISE — A bill was introduced Tuesday to make the firing squad the primary method of execution by the state. Currently, the state’s primary method of carrying out the death penalty is lethal injection, and the firing squad is to be used if the chemicals for lethal injection cannot be obtained.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, presented the bill to the House Judiciary and Rules Committee, which voted unanimously to introduce it. The bill will come back for a full hearing.

“This bill is not about whether the death penalty is good or bad, it’s already been determined that is how we carry out justice in some cases,” Skaug said Tuesday. “Our job is to carry it out in the most efficient manner under the bounds of our constitutional requirements.”

Under the bill, if the firing squad is unavailable, then lethal injection would be the method used. The director of the Idaho Department of Corrections would be tasked with determining which method is available. The bill would go into effect July 1, 2026.

The Legislature in 2023 enacted a law to implement the firing squad as a secondary method of execution. The Legislature also in 2023 appropriated $750,000 to remodel a facility to carry out firing squad executions. The bill was proposed after the Idaho Department of Correction called off the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto in 2022 when the state was unable to obtain the chemicals needed for lethal injection.