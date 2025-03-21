Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday

The conversation with Crapo, a Republican, and AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel will focus on the status of Medicare, Social Security, environmental concerns and “other issues important to Idahoans and their families,” according to a news release about the event.

“Serving as Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee allows me to advocate directly for Idahoans on federal tax policy, federal health care programs and Social Security, among other issues,” Crapo said in the AARP news release. “The Senate has wasted no time getting to work on President Trump’s agenda to secure the border, unleash American energy, rebuild our military and restore economic prosperity. Chief among these priorities is extending Trump’s tax cuts and providing critical tax relief to Idaho’s families and businesses.”

Participants in Tuesday’s call will have the opportunity to speak directly with Crapo. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.