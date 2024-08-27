Idaho’s businesses and potentially thousands of undocumented workers are preparing for a major shift once President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Holland & Hart partners Chris Thomas and Dean Bennett hosted a presentation Thursday for employers to prepare themselves for more audits and more deportations, as promised by the former president for his second term.

Some of these increased actions could include Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents going undercover in the workforce.

“We’re preaching a philosophy of paranoia here, it’s time to assume every conversation is retrieved,” said Thomas, who focuses on immigration issues. “This is what they do, whether through infiltrated agents or people who have been threatened by deportations.”

Idaho has an estimated 35,000 undocumented immigrants, as of 2021, numbers included in a University of Idaho McClure Center report. Approximately 86% of those undocumented people are working, mostly in agriculture, hospitality and construction, the report said, and they are paying income, sales and other taxes while being ineligible for public assistance, such as food or Medicaid.

If the president-elect were able to carry out the mass deportations he has planned — which would involve many logistical obstacles — it could have a significant impact on several Idaho industries.

“If you remove the 30,000 unauthorized workers in Idaho, I mean, look at our unemployment numbers, there’s not workers waiting to take these jobs,” Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said of Idaho’s 3.7% unemployment rate as of October, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

Around 5,000 of those workers are in the dairy industry, Naerebout said. Idaho’s dairy workforce is about 90% foreign-born, according to the association.

“This is far greater than just Idaho’s dairy industry that could be significantly damaged by mass deportations and mass removals,” he said.

Thomas told employers Thursday that increased audits of I-9 forms should be expected, ensuring all employees are authorized to work in the U.S. He also mentioned Trump’s stated intention to declare a state of emergency in order to be able to mobilize the U.S. military for the purpose of deportation.

Thomas also explained examples of agents claiming to be employees or workers who were undocumented, and disclosing their status to an employer to determine if they are knowingly employing someone who is undocumented.

“So here’s rule No. 1, if you have the weird conversation, please create exhibit A in your defense, and just say, ‘we did not know you were here unlawfully, and unfortunately, that means today’s your last day.’ ”

Bennett added that these conversations with employees could be difficult.

“It’s hard when you have an employee who’s been with you for 15 years, and maybe you realize something about it,” he said. “Realize this is for your individual protection and the company’s protections. And as much as you want to help someone who may have three kids to support, has nowhere else to get a job, it sounds bad, but yourself and the company probably come first.”

Naerebout said he’s been hearing some concern among the state’s immigrant workforce. Some, he said, are less concerned because similar rhetoric from Trump’s first term in office did not result in the sweeping changes he had discussed on the campaign trail.

“I think there’s also a fair number of them (migrant workers) that look at it with a grain of salt,” Naerebout said. “It’s going to be a mixed bag across the board, and at the end of the day, absolutely there’s more concern within the immigrant populations.”