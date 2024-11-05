Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program feeds record number of children

There was also an increase in sponsors for the meals at 262 feeding sites this year — there were an added 72 this year and 70 in 2023. The added sponsors contributed to the increase in the average of meals per sponsor, according to the news release.

“Thanks to dedicated sponsors across the state, Idaho students received nearly one million healthy, nutritious meals and snacks that they otherwise might not have access to,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield in the news release. “The added flexibility around where students could eat their meals and snacks meant more families could access the program, which led to more kids being better prepared for another year of learning.”

The summer meals program gives free meals and snacks to children between the ages of 1 and 18 years old at sites located in low-income areas during the summer. Sponsors are reimbursed with funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner meals. There are no income requirements and the children receive the meals at no cost to the families.

There will be a call for sponsors this winter for summer 2025. Those who want to sponsor a site can contact Mary Ann Liby at mliby@sde.idaho.gov or (208) 332-6828.